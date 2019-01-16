Once the achievements are done, we do note that Shaikh Mohammad feels overjoyed. In case of delays, the sound directives and firmness will break down all barriers and remove obstacles. This reminds us of Shaikh Mohammad’s saying: “Those who neglect will leave their place to others who are competent to make achievements. We have zero tolerance in this respect since the race against time is the toughest race that can only be won by the cavalier with vast experience and solid determination.”