Soon, economists, were relating this concept to self-correcting markets; botanists looked at ecosystems with these new lens; and mathematicians saw that machines might also be governed by these “feedback loops”. Homeostasis does not occur by chance, but is the result of organised self-governance. But when self-regulation fails, complex systems of all kinds break down, in what is known as a failure cascade. These shocks — when markets correct to the new normal — are inflection points. In 2018, we have seen markets go through this phenomenon.