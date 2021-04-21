Clearly, Lebanon and others must be given chance to get back on track

Lebanon and its people have had enough of militias and the wanton subversion of the state. It's time to take up the Gulf development project there and in other Gulf states. Image Credit: Jose L. Barros/Gulf News

For 40 years, the Middle East has been dominated by two opposing approaches - export of revolution and the export of development. Export of revolution is an approach adopted by some as per their constitutions to extend their experience with a failed state.

It means exporting weapons and tools of destruction, building militias, arbitrary looting of state resources and domination by exploiting religious slogans for their political agendas.

The export of development is an approach embraced by the Gulf countries with a view to transferring their successful model to the rest of the Middle East to help raise growth rates and living standards by providing jobs.

The struggle between the two approaches is fierce and costly, but it will determine the future of this region. This means either the rule by militias and mobs, the push towards more failed states, and the spread of destruction. Or opt for development and prosperity. There is no third option.

Aiming for a breakout

Fortunately, the people of those countries destroyed by the export of revolution have begun to apprehend the dangers. There are indicators that show the attempts by them to get out of the sheer hell resulting from living in such an environment. This approach aims to spread chaos by building militias that practice killing and looting, and introducing themselves as overriding the supremacy of state bodies.

In contrast, the Arab Gulf project aims to strengthen a state’s foundations to attract investments. The GCC countries are among the first investors to implement large-scale economic and social projects for growth, whereby order and security prevail instead of chaos and fear.

The signs for this change is obvious in Iraq, which suffered from the export of revolution. Some of the regime's figures with popular support are trying to get out of the cesspool of corrupt militias and build an advanced state despite the impediments.

From the brink

In Lebanon, the people have risen up against the dominance of the militia to save their country from poverty and chaos. They have drawn comparison between their country of the past and present. When Lebanon was on par with GCC countries on the development parameters.

Lebanon today suffers from economic deterioration, unemployment and the collapse of its currency. The same scenario applies to Syria, which in the past received huge inflow of Gulf investments. Syria is sliding into the abyss of a failed state because it is co-ruled by militias.

Yemen is another tragedy. After it witnessed economic progress through Gulf investments, including cooperation in education and health, Yemen had unfortunately been affected by the revolution and turned into a state of chaos.

Fortunately, Egypt escaped from this dark tunnel. During the visit of the former Iranian president to Egypt, he proposed to the Egyptian president affiliated to the Muslim Brotherhood to form "revolutionary" militias. However, Egypt quickly got rid of this disaster and joined the Gulf project and is now achieving one of the fastest growth rates in the world.

Much catching up to do

The four Arab countries affected by wanton destruction are seeking to catch up with the Gulf development project. It means exporting capital and development experiences, building projects, developing education, health services, public facilities and infrastructure, as well as providing jobs, to support stability, social security and development.

This is also because these countries have the natural and human resources that constitute strong foundations for promising development programmes in the future. This will become a reality after getting rid of the ill-effects from the export of revolution. Even the blind can realise the difference between the Arab developmental approach and the non-Arab approach that destroys all sorts of values and society itself.