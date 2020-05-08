Cutting costs should not be about taking in poor grade products at any price

No construction sector can afford to let inferior quality materials clog up the marketplace. The emphasis should be on the well tested. File picture of a Ducab plant is used for illustrative purpose. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

The UAE has traditionally been a global marketplace with products sourced from all over. This opens competitive options for finding the best value products and materials, especially when it comes to those needed for the nation’s infrastructure projects.

However, while monetary “value” is always a consideration in sourcing these materials, quality must remain king. This is all the more important as Covid-19 reshapes global supply chains and some infrastructure players look to new alternative providers.

The quality consideration is particularly true in areas like power cabling and wiring. There is actually a huge discrepancy between market leaders and “grey market” suppliers. Unfortunately, the presence of counterfeit and uncertified cables is a global phenomenon.

Even the use of legal, but untested, cables has started to climb, as they are almost always cheaper to produce and store. Whether intentional or not, the use of counterfeit cabling products not only funds dubious businesses — it puts lives at risk. Such cables pose a threat when brought into homes, commercial buildings, infrastructure projects, and so on. Especially now that more of us are learning and working from locations that we weren’t just a few months ago, cabling and wiring must be up to the task of carrying power to those alternative locations where it’s needed most.

Stick to the genuine

UAE government offices have done an admirable job of keeping the grey market in check. Yet it is also up to developers, business owners, and even consumers to be mindful of what they are purchasing.

Genuine cables are tested to industry standards for both performance and construction. They bear hallmarks that certify them for the applications they’re intended for, whether that is for use inside residential projects, in public transport systems, or to simply connect your coffee maker in the kitchen.

Again, uncertified cables are generally substandard. This can cause poor performance, damage equipment, and can pose a fire risk. Not only can they cause a fire, but they can hinder evacuation measures when used in residential and commercial buildings.

Cables tested for fire safety, on the other hand, are designed to withstand heat, and, most importantly, have low smoke and fume emissions that provide extra time to escape in a fire emergency.

For developers and business owners in the UAE today, buying from the source is always the best way to ensure cabling products purchased are genuine. When that’s not feasible, requesting safety hallmarks and certifications is a must, and should be easily attainable in purchase orders.

Manufacturers can do everything possible to earn quality standards and demonstrate them. But it will take sustained cooperation between UAE industrial entities, government regulators, and local retailers to minimise risk to life and property moving forward.