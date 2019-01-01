In a market where auditors are not adequately regulated and corporate governance regulations are yet to be seen, what are lenders to do, as the main stakeholders to enterprises in the regional economy? Given that the bulk of the non-oil economy is dominated by SMEs — the definition is loose and can encompass firms up to a size of $500 million (Dh1.83 billion) in revenues — whose main finance providers are banks, how are lenders protecting themselves against malfeasance, loose or non-existent corporate governance and so on?