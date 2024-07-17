In an interconnected marketplace, diversity has emerged as a strategic asset for businesses. It is far more than a compliance requirement or a checkbox on a corporate responsibility report.

Let’s start with the why.

There are a number of compelling reasons that diversity makes business sense – and an important one is financial performance. Research consistently shows a positive correlation between diversity and financial performance.

The business case for gender diversity on executive teams has more than doubled over the past decade: companies with diverse executive teams are 39 per cent more likely to outperform financially than those in the bottom quartile, according to a 2023 McKinsey report, up from 15 per cent in 2015.

Ethnic diversity also shows an increased likelihood of above-average profitability.

Another example is improved decision-making. When individuals from varied backgrounds collaborate, they challenge each other's assumptions and introduce new ideas. This melting pot of perspectives can lead to more informed and effective decisions, not to mention breakthrough innovations, that a homogenous team might not conceive.

The numbers back this up: according to a study by Decision Intelligence platform Cloverpop, diverse teams make better business decisions up to 87 per cent of the time.

A commitment to diversity can also enhance a company’s ability to attract and retain top talent. In an era where employees increasingly value workplace culture and inclusivity, organizations that prioritize diversity are more appealing to potential hires.

A diverse and inclusive workplace fosters a sense of belonging and engagement among employees, reducing turnover rates. This is particularly important in industries facing talent shortages, as it provides a competitive edge in attracting skilled professionals.

Now, the how. There are a number of ways organisations can effectively foster an environment of diversity and inclusivity.

Make sure to create a diversity framework One way is by implementing effective strategies in the workplace. Recruiting a variety of profiles, for instance, which can be accomplished through partnering with diverse communities and organizations, creating inclusive job descriptions, and ensuring non-homogeneous interview panels.

Employees can also be trained to identify and challenge biases, such as gender bias, head-on. Meanwhile, leaders can be held accountable by setting specific and measurable diversity and inclusion goals, and regularly tracking progress.

Another way is by creating the conditions for increased professional interactions. Mentorship and professional development programmes, for example, can expand the opportunities available to underrepresented groups within an organization and help grow their networks.

The formation of affinity groups can be encouraged, where employees with shared backgrounds or interests can connect, support each other, and contribute to organizational diversity initiatives.

Finally, by being advocates for diversity. This can include creating relevant content – on social media channels, for example, or video or podcast series – to spread understanding about diversity as a necessary component for business and working life.

Broaden community outreach

Companies and organisations can also use their influence to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the wider industry and community, such as participating in industry groups, speaking at conferences, and supporting policies that promote equality.

Diversity drives innovation, improves decision-making, attracts top talent, aligns businesses with their customer base, and enhances financial performance. Companies that recognize and harness the power of diversity are not only doing the right thing, but are also positioning themselves for sustained success in a competitive market.

Embracing diversity is not just about compliance or corporate social responsibility; it is about leveraging a critical asset that can transform and propel a business forward.