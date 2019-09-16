New head office will have more than 200 staff supported by over 3,000 technicians

Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties on Monday inaugurated its new Provis and Khidmah headquarters in Yas Mall as part of the company’s efforts to enhance customers’ experience and set new benchmarks in service delivery.

Earlier this year, Aldar realigned Khidmah’s focus on providing facilities management and home maintenance services. This enabled the creation of Provis to deliver specialised estate management solutions. Provis and Khidmah are 100 per cent owned subsidiaries of Aldar Properties.

The new head office will be home to more than 200 Provis and Khidmah staff, supported by over 3,000 technicians spread across various customer touchpoints and assets.

“Aldar has always focused on delivering desirable destinations across the UAE for current and future generations to live, work and play,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief executive officer of Aldar Properties.

“Being desirable extends beyond developing an asset, but rather includes ongoing management and maintenance to enhance the overall experience and sustain investments. Therefore, we have solidified our investment in Provis and Khidmah to ensure the availability of specialised world-class support services that represent a critical component in a property’s life cycle,” he added.

Provis services include property consultancy and management, owners’ association consultancy and management, sales and leasing and clubhouse and lifestyle management services. Khidmah on the other hand, focuses on providing facilities management and home maintenance solutions across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, hospitality and health care.