In co-operation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), for the first time in the UAE, Al Maryah Bank has integrated its mobile app to introduce UAEPass banking – the fastest, most secure banking service in the UAE; allowing customers to open savings and current accounts without having to provide any documentation. Through this integration, Mbank UAE app users will be able to take advantage of the UAE Pass technology, which will serve as the main portal for opening accounts.

Mohammad Al Zarooni, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Information and e-Government sector, says that Al Maryah Community Bank joining the Digital Identity System is in line with the concept of integration and partnership between the public and private sectors to advance digital transformation and strengthen the foundations of the digital knowledge society and economy.

Al Zarooni says: “TDRA welcomes any initiative from banks and private companies in the UAE to contribute to the implementation of digital government strategies by adopting solutions and services that we are developing based on our role as an enabler of digital transformation at the national level. In this context, we welcome this step from Al Maryah Community Bank, and we hope that it will support the implementation of the bank’s objectives in serving its customers through fast and easy digital channels around the clock.”

Commenting on this development, Humaid Al Attar, Executive Vice President, says, “Customers have shown a high level of interest in Mbank UAE app since its launch on July 7 this year. Our development team collaborated with TDRA to create a better account opening service to be safe for customers that avoid a great deal of form filling and documentation procedures, based on numerous suggestions made by our customers in alignment with the vision of Al Maryah Bank's Chairman and Board of Directors to provide digital services to support the digital development of the UAE.”

As previously mentioned, Al Maryah Bank has developed its own application based on a participatory approach to tailoring banking products and services for both individuals and businesses.

In addition, Al Maryah Bank plans to introduce banking products and services like fixed deposits, funds transfers, cheque books, cash deposit services, ATM services, minor accounts, family accounts, business accounts, debit cards, credit cards, and digital debit cards as part of its implementation schedule.