Al Ain Poultry Farm, established in 1979, is one of the largest producers in the UAE, producing 8 million broilers and around 129 million eggs annually.

Freshness and quality are fundamental criteria for consumers, and this is why we do not use any hormones nor antibiotics in our products, which are delivered from farm to shop in 24 hours. Made in the UAE, we ensure that all of our products are always of the best quality and taste to serve all the communities across the country.

As consumers become more conscious about eating healthy, especially after the pandemic, poultry products are easily incorporated into diets. Indeed, poultry meat is characterised by its high-biological-value protein, vitamin, and mineral content and associated with a low-fat content. Studies have proved that adequate consumption of chicken meat can facilitate the control of body weight and reduce the risk of developing major degenerative diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Similarly, eggs are loaded with high-quality protein, good fats and amounts of almost every vitamin and mineral required by the human body.

Our operational capacity has significantly increased in the last couple of years. A lot of effort has been placed in branding and communication to emphasise the fresh, natural and healthy taste of our locally-farmed products. Al Ain Farms products can be found in a range of whole chicken in different sizes, and parts such as breast fillet, and eggs, that come in different sizes, such as small, medium, large, etc.

In 2022, the company will offer a range of organic eggs, further extensions in whole chicken made for convenience cooking, and a new technology of MAP packaging, which will enable a super safe packing.

To further propel the growth of the local market, Al Ain Farms is building one of the largest hatcheries in the region that will enable a bigger production and serve consumers with a larger variety of locally made fresh eggs.