Aircraft-maker has taken steps to comply with ‘relatively minor’ outstanding requirements

An Airbus A350-1000 conducts a test flight over Chateauroux airport, central France. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: European aircraft-maker Airbus said on Tuesday it saw no legal basis for the United States’ move towards imposing trade sanctions on its aircraft and warned of deepening trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would impose tariffs on $11 billion (Dh40.4 billion) of products from the European Union, a day after US trade officials proposed a list of EU products to target as part of an ongoing aircraft dispute.

The EU and the United States have fought for over a decade over mutual claims of illegal aid to plane giants Boeing and Airbus. Both sides have been judged by the WTO to have paid billions of dollars of subsidies to gain advantage, and asked to stop or face potential sanctions.

Airbus spokesman Rainer Ohler said the plane maker had taken measures to comply with the “relatively minor” outstanding requirements. US talk of $11 billion worth of damage from EU subsidies to Airbus was excessive, he added.

“The amount is largely exaggerated and in any case will be defined by the WTO and not the US,” Ohler said.

Ohler said a WTO ruling last week against tax breaks for its US rival Boeing should allow the EU to seek “even greater countermeasures.”

He said the ruling showed “no willingness at all on the Boeing side to comply and confirms they are clearly in contravention with WTO rules.”

A source at the European Commission said the EU was preparing for possible retaliation.