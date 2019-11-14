Abu Dhabi: Adnoc on Thursday signed two comprehensive framework agreements, with Abu Dhabi Ports and Aldar Properties to explore opportunities for collaboration in relation to Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) Programme.

Under the terms of the agreements, Adnoc and both companies will explore potential opportunities for collaboration in creating additional skilled employment opportunities for UAE nationals in the private sector and sourcing goods and services within the UAE.

In addition, the agreements would see Adnoc and both companies explore the potential for Adnoc to provide training on the implementation and measurement of compliance with the key objectives of its ICV Program.

The agreements were signed by Rashed Saud Al Shamsi, Director, Business & Commercial Support Directorate at ADNOC; Captain Mohammad Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports; and Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar.

“We are pleased to be partnering with these two companies, which share our vision to create, unlock and maximise value for the benefit of the UAE. ADNOC is, and will continue to be, an integral part of the UAE’s economy,” said Rashid Saud Al Shamsi, director, Business and Commercial Support Directorate at Adnoc. “The programme has been a huge success since we launched it almost two years ago and these framework agreements provide a solid foundation to strengthen and extend its reach. It is our firm hope that we can swiftly develop these two agreements into new partnerships that will create long-term and sustainable value for the nation,” he added.

Adnoc’s ICV Programme was launched in January 2018 to encourage private-sector partnerships and opportunities resulting from the company’s 2030 smart growth strategy.