ADIPEC 2022 has generated an estimated $8.2 billion in business for exhibiting companies, a survey conducted across the 2,200 exhibitors has revealed.
ADIPEC took place in Abu Dhabi from October 31 to November 3, gathering some of the best minds from energy markets around the world to address critical issues facing the energy sector, including the trilemma of security, affordability and sustainability of energy supply.
The future of energy was discussed across more than 350 sessions, where over 40 ministers and 38 global CEOs, policymakers, energy experts and innovators shared their views on achieving a progressive and pragmatic transition and the significant role of investment and collaboration in the path to Net Zero.
More than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries took part in the event.
The UAE saw an estimated value of $200 million brought in through sectors that supported the four-day event, including tourism and hospitality.
Tayba Al Hashemi, ADNOC Sour Gas CEO and Chair of ADIPEC 2022, said: “ADIPEC 2022 set out the need for a bold and realistic energy transition, an approach that is both pro-climate and pro-growth if we are to successfully chart a future of energy that is secure, sustainable, and affordable. The event’s positive impact is not only felt here, in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, but by the global energy industry and governments, who continue to turn up in larger and larger numbers each year.”
Among the significant deals at ADIPEC 2022 was the signing of the historic agreement between the UAE and the US to catalyse $100 billion of investment in renewable energies and clean technologies in the UAE, USA and emerging economies around the world by 2035.
ADIPEC also witnessed an agreement between Petronas, Accenture and Amazon Web Services to optimise the logistics operations and costs of offshore vessels using AWS technologies.
The survey also revealed that 97 per cent of exhibitors met or exceeded their objectives through their participation, with 93 per cent rebooking for ADIPEC 2023.