Abu Dhabi: The Department of Economic Development — Abu Dhabi (DED) on Sunday said it had taken two decisions to improve the ease of doing business in Abu Dhabi and attract more investments.

“The first decision modified the calculation mechanism of the billboards fees whereby the issuance and renewal of all kinds of economic licences will be charged a fixed fee of Dh200,” according a statement on Wam.

The DED also exempted new licences, whether commercial, industrial, professional, craft, construction and others, from the fees charged by the Centre of Waste Management-Abu Dhabi and the need to obtain a “No Objection Certificate” for the first year.

Mohammad Munif Al Mansouri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Business Centre, said the decision on billboards fees was implemented to reduce the cost of issuing economic licences in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, especially those that require the installation of large size billboards which previously cost up to Dh3,000.

The second decision on exempting new licences from the Centre of Waste Management-Abu Dhabi’s fees aims to support the government’s efforts to attract investments and the business sector by reducing the fees that are imposed on investors and businessmen during the economic project establishment phase, the statement added.