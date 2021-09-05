ADJD has managed to move up more than 60 rank in less than 10 years since it began finding a mention in the Doing Business Report. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is now ranked third worldwide on the Enforcing Contracts Indicator, based on World Bank's 2021 Doing Business Report. It has the highest score among government departments in Abu Dhabi, reflecting a system that supports sustainable development and provides a favourable environment for business and investment.

ADJD has managed to move up more than 60 rank in less than 10 years since it began finding a mention in the Doing Business Report. This reflects the development in the quality of judicial processes. Abu Dhabi also outperformed the Gulf Cooperation Council and Economic Cooperation Council countries in terms of the period of litigation. The difference between Abu Dhabi's score in the quality of judicial processes and that of China, which achieved the best score, was only by three points.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said progress achieved on the Enforcing Contracts Indicator for this year reflects a continuous work and reduce the time required. Whether to conclude transactions or in litigation, is a key factor in ensuring quality performance. The report included an assessment of performance in a set of indicators for various UAE government agencies.

The Enforcing Contracts Indicator looks at judicial performance and its impact on the movement of the economy in the emirate. This is in addition to monitoring the performance of the judicial system through three sub-indicators, namely the time taken to settle cases, the cost of the case, and the quality of judicial proceedings in the Commercial Court.