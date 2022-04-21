Dubai: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) reckons that the direct and indirect impact on the local economy to be Dh2.4 billion, with the gradual return of tourism and the MICE industry. Last year, the entity, part of the investment company ADQ, ventured into leisure tourism as well.
“2021 was an exemplary year for ADNEC as we achieved a number of major successes and milestones, cementing our positioning at the forefront of the business tourism industry,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO. “Together, with our partners, we have overcome unprecedented challenges and look forward to a bright future ahead as we continue to evolve our business throughout the recovery phase of the global pandemic and navigate a pathway to sustained success.”
ADNEC said it was a “key” player in delivering critical support for Abu Dhabi and the UAE - mitigating the impact of COVID-19. ADNEC also launched Tourism 365, to support in creating experiential travel opportunities for tourists coming to Abu Dhabi.
Acquisitions strategy
ADNEC continued its growth with the acquisition of the Etihad Airport Services Catering and Etihad Holidays. “The acquisition of the companies is part of the company’s strategic efforts to boost the UAE’s tourism sectors, given ADNEC’s extensive experience and capabilities across both the hospitality and tourism industry,” said the company.
Through last year, ADNEC acquired new assets including hotels and business units. This included the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara and DoubleTree by Hilton London ExCeL. It launched a comprehensive plan for expansion at both the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and ExCeL London in 2021, boosting its position as a ‘strategic enabler of the business tourism sector’.
In 2021, ADNEC oversaw 174 exhibitions, conferences and special events.
Global Media Congress
There was also the first edition of the Global Media Congress, to be held in Abu Dhabi this year, in strategic partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM). “The event will be an exceptional platform for the media sector and will include a conference and an exhibition,” said a statement.