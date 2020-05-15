Merger moves possible in key sectors such as banking and financial services

Dubai: The governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai are likely to link up mega-assets in the two emirates, with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala fund getting to play a key role.

This would be done through merger of those assets where Abu Dhabi and Dubai have joint ownership in entities, or where they have overlapping interests.

“The most likely deal to happen in the near term is a merger of the local stock markets,” Reuters reported. (A merger of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets had been speculated about for some time. In late March, a law was passed to concert Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange into a public company with an issued capital of Dh100 million.) Bank mergers are also possible. Abu Dhabi had seen some major consolidation on this front involving banks headquartered in the emirate, and now, a logical extension would be to take it wider with potential Dubai-based entities.

In the last two years, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have taken on alliances that would yield longer term benefit. In February, a deal was struck between ADNOC and Dubai Supply Authority to jointly develop a 5,000 square kilometre gas field field find on the border of the two emirates.

And earlier, a joint venture was struck between Emaar and Aldar Properties to combine their expertise in select projects within the two emirates.