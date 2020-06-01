The bacteria in Yakult boosts immunity by increasing the level of NK cells (Natural Killer Cells) Image Credit: Supplied

Probiotics play an important role in boosting your body’s immune system. Yakult Gold is a premium version of the iconic probiotic drink. Each bottle of this premium fermented milk drink contains 30 billion Lactobacillus Casei strain Shirota (about four times the number of good bacteria found in Yakult Original and Light) and is packed with added nutrients such as vitamin D, B12, B6, niacin and calcium.

The bacteria in Yakult boosts immunity by increasing the level of NK cells (Natural Killer Cells), which are part of our immune system that stimulates the immune cells responsible for fighting the infectious diseases and the occurrence of cancer cells.

Yakult is a unique probiotic product, because the type of good bacteria in Yakult, Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota, named in honour of Dr Minoru Shirota, who first found and fortified this strain in 1930, is able to withstand strong gastric acids and reach the intestines alive.

Yakult Gold can improve your digestion and balance the intestinal flora. Around the world, years of research support the multiple health benefits of probiotics. They play an important role in regulating intestinal function and digestion.

There are factors that can disturb the balance of intestinal flora such as unbalanced diet with insufficient nutrients, stress, aging, unhealthy lifestyle, and antibiotics. A regular intake of Yakult can help improve digestion, prevent infection and help us avoid constipation and diarrhoea. It also fights occurrence of cancer cells and especially boosts immunity.

The beauty of Yakult Gold is that it’s beneficial for all. The youth and elderly will appreciate the immunity boost and even pregnant women can enjoy a healthier pregnancy with a shot of Yakult Gold.