DUBAI: Dubai Future Foundation has announced the launch of the 6th cohort of Dubai Future Accelerators, DFA, programme, with some 30 local and global companies working closely with the government entities in Dubai.

Organisations taking part in the 6th cohort hail from 15 countries, including six companies from the UAE, five from the United Kingdom, three from the United States, three from Spain, two from Denmark, and two from Poland. Other companies hail from Finland, France, India, Chile, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine. Companies will work with government entities to address their industry-specific challenges as well as provide recommendations and smart solutions to tackle such challenges.

Participating government entities include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police and Etisalat Digital.