Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is constantly adding new features and updating its existing ones. Here is an overview of some of the new and upcoming features that WhatsApp is working on:

Animated avatar feature on iOS beta

The messaging platform is rolling out an animated avatar feature on iOS beta. Users have to open the keyboard and select the avatar tab to check whether the feature is enabled for their account, reports WABetainfo.

Beta users will then see some animations for certain avatars.

Users can share the animated avatars with anyone as it is not required to use the beta version to be able to receive them.

"In addition, only a limited number of stickers are animated, but we expect that WhatsApp may offer an animated version of the entire avatar pack over time," the report said.

The animated avatars are expected to bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a better communication experience.

The animated avatar feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and will roll out to more users over the coming days.

‘Send for review’ feature for group admins

WhatsApp may introduce admin review feature for group chats on Android beta, allowing participants to report concerning messages to administrators. The new option will be available within the group settings screen for group admins, reports WABetaInfo.

Once this option is enabled, everyone in the group chat will be able to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins.

After a message is reported, the group admin will have the choice to either remove the message for everyone or take necessary action given the significance of the reported content.

"This feature empowers the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation," the report said.

With the new feature, the group admins can gain assistance in monitoring the group even when they are not there.

The messages that need to be reviewed will be listed in a new section in the group info screen.

The new admin review feature for group chats is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

New safety tools on Android beta

Last month, the messaging platform had released new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta.

The platform also rolled out a 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

In June, the Meta-owned platform had launched a feature which allows users to send high-quality videos, on Android beta.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

Email-based account protection feature

The messaging platform is reportedly working on a new security feature for Android beta that will protect the user's account using an email address.

The platform will ask for the user's email address to protect and verify their account, reports WABetaInfo.

The particular circumstances in which the email address will be helpful to improve the security of the WhatsApp accounts are unknown at this time because the feature is currently under development.

This feature will be optional and will be different from the one that asks for the email address when configuring the two-step verification.

The new security feature to protect the account using an email address is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app, the report said.

In July, the Meta-owned platform had launched a feature on Android beta which allowed users to create new groups while forwarding messages.

Now add members from group chat window

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will allow adding participants to new groups right within the group chat on Android and iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, a new banner may appear within group chats, encouraging people to add new participants to the group.

This feature can be considered as a shortcut to prevent the user from having to open the group info to add a new member to the group.

By tapping on that banner, users can add new people to the group if the group settings allow it.

Moreover, the report said that with the quick access provided by the banner, users don't have to navigate through the group info screen to perform the task.

The feature to add participants right within the group chat is available to some users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days, the report said.

New interface for action sheets on iOS

WhatsApp is also rolling out a new interface for action sheets on iOS. The official changelog doesn't mention the new interface. However, WABetaInfo confirmed that the new action sheets are released to some users that install the latest version of the app.

Users who don't have this new interface should not be concerned as some accounts might get it in the upcoming weeks.

In June, the messaging platform was rolling out a new interface for action sheets to some beta testers on iOS.

New action sheets were being added by the platform when muting, deleting, clearing or exporting a conversation.

Also, a redesigned action sheet was available when toggling the ability to save media to the photos app or viewing the chat shortcuts.

Landscape mode support for video calls

Last month, the messaging platform had widely rolled out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option, on iOS.

The platform also released the ability to natively transfer full account history when switching to a new device.

Redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars were also rolled out.

Instant video messaging feature

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in WhatsApp chats.

According to Meta founder and CEO: "It's as easy as sending a quick voice message."

"We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news," said the company.

WhatsApp said in a statement that video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds.

Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video.