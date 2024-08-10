Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

Pros

Charges three devices at once

Adjustable tilt and orientation for iPhone

MFi- and Qi-certified

iPhone works even in Standby mode

International adapters included

Cons

Cord is not removable

A multi-charger that’s designed to be as elegant as the Apple products you’re charging, Twelve South’s HiRise 3 Deluxe features a base with soft vegan leather, and a black aluminium stand. It can charge three devices simultaneously, and allows you to rotate the iPhone to portrait or landscape mode, or even swivel it up or down, while it’s charging. The charger is MFi certified so it charges your phone at the fastest 15-watt speed possible, and its 7.5W Qi-certified charging spot for AirPods can double as a space for another compatible smartphone, if you use more than one. The Apple Watch charges at 5W and can either rest flat or tilt upright for Night Stand mode. Reviewers say the charging station has a small footprint, and they like that it accommodates their iPhone in Standby mode – a feature that Apple introduced in the iOS 17 that turns the iPhone into a clock, with weather information. International plug adapters are included, for US, UK, EU and AU. Do note, however, that the cable is not removable, so if you need a longer one, you’ll have to get a USB extension cable for the charger.

Best Home Deal: Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair

Pros

Easy to install

Reclines up to 120 degrees with lock-in positions

Five-year warranty and free returns

Adjustable lumbar support

Quiet rollerblade wheels

Cons

Has a propensity to squeak

This state-of-the-art chair by Duramont gives you a host of adjustment options – from the seating position and the headrest and armrest, right to the lumbar support height and depth. You can also customise the backrest tilt and its tension for the perfect position. With a fully breathable mesh back, the chair remains moisture-free even when you have to sit for long periods of time. A soft cushion seat provides comfort, and rollerblade caster wheels allow you to move around your office space without damaging the flooring. It's a chair that's approved by home office workers and gamers alike, as they say they've sat in it for hours with no back ache in sight.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh116.67 for 12 months with select banks. Get professional assembly for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Five-year warranty from the seller, along with 100% money-back guarantee and you can return the chair within a period of 90 days if you are not satisfied with it. Amazon offers a one-year protection plan for Dh132.

Best Beauty Deal: Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Express yourself with Huda Beauty’s all-in-one eyeshadow palette. With 18 highly pigmented shades, ranging from mattes to shimmery hues, it holds endless possibilities. Reviewers love that the palette balances both cool and warm tones, and is able to create complementary combinations – from soft berry to dusty copper. The palette also has a one concealer base, to boost the effect of the eyeshadow, along with one pressed pearl, combined with acacia, jojoba and sunflower wax, that you can layer on top of mattes for a high-shimmer finish.