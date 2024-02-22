Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Smartphone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S23

Pros

Pocket-friendly size

Excellent performance

Good battery life

Great cameras

Cons

Slower charging than S23+ and S23 Ultra

The compact Samsung Galaxy S23 may not be as new as the S24, but it’s still a formidable contender among smartphones, featuring high-end specifications and a strong performance. It’s not as large as its other S23 siblings, but that’s a good thing – it’s light, and has the same premium design and build quality as the rest of the phones in the range. With an IP68 rating, it can survive being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. The 6.1-inch AMOLED screen is bright and has a variable refresh rate to save battery life, when required. The phone includes the stellar Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and it offers the same amount of RAM as the S23+ but you can configure the storage options and specs. Reviewers are surprised by the battery life of this compact phone – it runs for over 13 hours with video playback. However, it charges at a slower rate of 25W, so it’s best to plug in the phone at the end of the day.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

Best Speaker Deal: Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Pros

Good sound quality

Temperature sensor and Eero extender

Tapping is fun and intuitive

Cons

No 3.5mm output

Ever wished you had a personal assistant? Then, it’s time to pick up the Echo Dot. This smart speaker offers a suite of useful features, at a budget price! Ask it to do anything – play music, read out the news, set alarms, check the weather, and even operate other smart gadgets around your home. Its biggest appeal is its compact, spherical shape – you can place it by your bedside or in your living room, and make it your hub for scheduling and information. The latest Echo Dot can even double as an Eero extender, if you already own an Eero router. Reviewers say tap gestures for controlling the device are easy and intuitive.

Best Mattress Deal: Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

There’s nothing more rejuvenating than a good night’s sleep. If you need to replace your mattress, choose Wakefit’s orthpaedic memory foam mattress, which is currently on sale. This medium-firm mattress features foam padding that uses an open-cell structure to respond to body pressure, so it contours the sleeper’s shape, even as it provides support. AeroTek fabric technology ensures breathability, and prevents heat and moisture retention. The fabric is also hypoallergenic. Over 44,000 4.5-star reviewers on Amazon express their satisfaction with the mattress, with many saying it has helped reduce soreness and back pain.

