Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000 TV (65-Inch)

Pros

Excellent picture quality

Good for gaming

Several smart features

Upscales content to 4K

Cons

Brightness could be improved, some reviewers say

At 46 per cent off, Samsung’s 65-inch Crystal UHD TV is a steal. This 2023 CU7000 model is a 4K television with a three-sided bezel design that gives it an effortless, minimalistic look. The TV uses Samsung’s PurColour technology to optimise visuals, and high dynamic range (HDR) to increase light levels on the screen so that you don’t miss any detail. Its powerful Crystal Processor even upscales older content, bringing it as close to 4K resolution as possible. Gamers will love the Gaming Hub, which gives them access to their favourite cloud and console games, and the TV’s in-built Motion Xcelerator, which enhances clarity in action scenes, for seamless, smooth movement. Reviewers love the TV’s intelligent features, from its Smart Hub, which curates their favourite streaming content, to its SmartThings technology centre, which lets them monitor and control all the smart devices around their home.

Best Appliance Deal: Nutribullet Blender Combo

Pros

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Handles hot foods

Choose from three speeds

Cons

Noisy

Snag a home essential during the Home Makeover Sale on Amazon. With 1,000 watts of power, Nutribullet’s blender is a must-have ahead of Ramadan, since it quickly and efficiently produces an array of smoothies, sauces and lots more. The 1.8-litre pitcher comes with one cup and one travel cup (without a handle), complete with lid caps. The blender can handle hot foods, so it’s ideal for soups this Ramadan. You can choose from three precision speeds, a pulse function, and an extractor function to retrieve the maximum nutrients from fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. Thanks to dishwasher-safe components, the appliance is easy to clean. However, some reviewers say it can be noisy when operational.

Best Accessory Deal: Hugo Boss Skymaster Men’s Watch

A modern chronograph for adventurous men, Hugo Boss’ Skymaster features a striking blue dial and ionic-plated stainless-steel bracelet. The three-hand design glides over three subdials, while Arabic numerals stand out in silver. There’s even a useful date window that sits between 4 and 5 o’clock. But the best part? It’s nearly 60 per cent off during Amazon’s Time Out sale. Reviewers say the watch looks and feels luxe on their wrists, and hits a happy medium between practicality and sophisticated style.

