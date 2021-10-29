Discover the best perfumes for men and women that you can gift your loved ones this year

The right fragrance can boost your confidence, make you cherish old memories, and put a smile on your face. Image Credit: Unsplash/Camille Paralisan

Fragrances are like signatures - hard to pick one, but once you do, it’s your trademark. And since scent triggers memory, people will remember you by the fragrance you wear, even years later. The right fragrance can boost your confidence, make you cherish old memories, and put a smile on your face. But since everyone’s taste in perfume varies, we decided to offer you a selection of the most popular fragrances in the market. Check out this year’s best-selling perfumes for men and women, available on Amazon. Don’t forget to get an Amazon Prime subscription for free one-day delivery.

For women:

1. Eternity Moment by Calvin Klein (100 ml)

Created in 2004, Eternity Moment is an all-time favourite among younger, modern women. It is an updated version of the classic Eternity perfume and has a floral scent with a subtle savour of ripe, freshly squeezed fruits, and a sensual musk. The top notes are a fruit compote of melon, litchi, guava, and raspberry. The heart notes spell passionflower, Chinese pink peony, water lily, and jasmine, and the base notes are sandalwood, cashmere wood, musk, and Brazilian rosewood.

2. 5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden (125 ml)

This chic, sophisticated perfume by Elizabeth Arden was introduced in 1996 and is a great scent to wear during the day. The top notes of the perfume start with a fresh tinge of lilac, linden blossom, and dewy magnolia, along with a zesty and fruity scent of mandarin and bergamot. The heart notes carry Bulgarian pink violet, ylang-ylang, jasmine, Indian tuberose, peach, carnation, and nutmeg for a sweet aroma. The base notes contain amber, Tibetan musk, sandalwood, and iris for a woody scent.

3. Cool Water by Davidoff (50 ml)

This perfume by Davidoff is a floral, aquatic fragrance for women and was introduced in 1996. It reminds one of summer days and is best worn when you are out in the sun. The top notes consist of honeydew melon, pineapple, lemon, lily, black currant, quince, lotus, and calone. The heart notes follow with water lily, lily-of-the-valley, jasmine, honey, rose, and hawthorn, and the base are notes of musk, vetiver, blackberry, raspberry, sandalwood, violet root, vanilla, and peach.

4. 3 L'Imperatrice Eau de Toilette by Dolce and Gabbana (100 ml)

If you combine the fragrance of exotic fruits and sensual flowers in a bottle, you’ll get the 3 L'Imperatrice Eau de Toilette by Dolce and Gabbana. It is perfect for strong, modern women with impeccable confidence and character. The top notes of the perfume open with the delightful aroma of pink pepper, kiwi, and rhubarb. The middle notes exhale a light fragrance with jasmine, cyclamen, and watermelon. The base notes carry a tinge of musk, sandalwood, and lemon.

5. London by Burberry (100 ml)

Get a feel of old, busy and bustling cosmopolitan London with a few sprays of the Burberry London perfume. This soft scent is great for ambitious, beautiful women to wear every day. The top notes have a fruity tangerine scent with a tinge of floral. Top notes of rose and honeysuckle go well together with tangerine. Heart notes include jasmine, soft peony, and tiare flower, a type of Tahitian gardenia commonly worn around the neck or behind the ear as an icon of romantic love. The base notes exhale musk, sandalwood, and peppery patchouli. There is a current 6% discount going on the Burberry London perfume.

For men:

1. Bleu De Chanel by Chanel (100 ml)

This bold and fresh scent is for the free-spirited man who thinks out of the box. The perfume has an impetuously woody aroma and a provocative blend of citrus. The top notes are a burst of fresh lemon and mint. Furthermore, the grapefruit blends with pink pepper and adds a calming feel. The middle notes are ginger, nutmeg, and jasmine that give an all-day fresh feel. The base notes are incense, patchouli, musk, and sandalwood. The labdanum, cedar, and vetiver give the perfume a woody touch.

2. The Game by Davidoff (100 ml)

This masculine woody fragrance was launched by Zino Davidoff in 2013 and is great to wear in the day and night. The top notes open with juniper berries, which leave behind a lingering freshness. The middle notes fuse flavours of iris and precious woods that have a mystical aroma associated with them. The base note is solely composed of dark ebony woods that gives a rich, sensual aroma. There is a whopping 70% discount going on the Davidoff Game perfume.

3. Pour Homme by Carrera (100 ml)

The Carrera Pour Homme is a masculine fragrance designed for the modern man. This citrusy aroma of perfume is developed from the combination of ripe fruits, flowers, and refined spices. The top notes open with fragrances of plum, mandarin orange, basil, grapefruit, and bergamot. Lavender, grain, and cardamom constitute the middle notes and the base notes are filled with scents of oakmoss, leather, tonka bean, sandalwood, musk, and cedar.

4. Explorer by Montblanc (100 ml)

As the name suggests, this cologne is created for the adventurous man who is passionate about exploring and discovering new places. Intense and luxurious, this perfume is perfect to wear to an evening soiree. Scents of various geographies are bottled into this perfume. The top note exudes fragrances of bergamot from Italy, which adds an exhilarating and energetic feel to the fragrance. The middle note is full of scents from Haiti, where the vetiver is sourced from. The base note takes us to Sulawesi island of Indonesia where the patchouli grows. Overall, this perfume emanates an unconventional woody aroma. There is a 57% discount on the Montblanc Explorer perfume going on if you purchase it from Amazon.