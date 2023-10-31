Do you tend to 'eat' your lipstick by the time dinner is done? We've all been there, hurriedly excusing ourselves to apply our third coat of the day... and counting. As much as beauty enthusiasts love a classic solid lipstick, liquid formulas are more likely to stay put through burger bites, a plate of creamy pasta or fizzy drinks.

Liquid lipsticks are transfer-proof and offer better coverage, says Anoushka Kamboj, a bridal makeup artist based in Dubai, who is better known by her alias Elani (@elanimakeupartist) on Instagram.

"About 90 per cent of liquid lipsticks have a longer staying power and are more opaque than solid ones, which are creamy and not transfer-proof. If you ever want to make sure your lipstick stays intact all day, go for liquid lipsticks," said Kamboj.

Naturally, liquid formulas end up needing fewer touch-ups throughout the day, and it's probably why they're all the rage on TikTok. The hashtag '#liquidlipstick' totals 419 million views, where several content creators are seen swatching and trying out the likes of Maybelline Vinyl Ink, Dior Rouge and NYX Shine Loud.

Pick the right finish according to your lip type to avoid a cracked pout. Image Credit: Ashley Piszek/Unsplash

They're not without flaws, however. Liquid lipsticks can quickly settle into lip cracks and appear dry, so it's important to pick the right finish for your pout.

Kamboj advised: "There are matte, semi-matte, velvet, satin and glossy liquid lipsticks. Matte ones look good on lips that don't have a lot of creasing, and if you do have creasing, then velvet and satin finishes look the prettiest."

She also urges warm skin tones to try out deeper, cooler shades, outside of the comfortable nude hues that might wash them out. "Don't sleep on purple shades, like purple-toned pinks and cherry colours, which look very nice on warm tones," Kamboj added.

A well-moisturised pout goes a long way to ensure a crack-free application, too. Kamboj applies the K-beauty staple Laneige lip mask at the start of her make-up routine, so that her lips are hydrated by the time she comes back to outline them with a dark lip liner.

Whether you prefer a bold lip or a softer coverage, here are some of the top-trending liquid lipsticks on TikTok, peppered with our beauty expert's favourite brands. Sign up for Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick, Bombshell

According to Kamboj, Huda Beauty has always been a trailblazer when it comes to lip products, not to mention its liquid lipstick formula is worth every coin. The brand's Liquid Matte range comes in various flattering shades, out of which our pick is currently the most viral on the internet. It's a stunning mauve pink that looks almost coral on application but blends beautifully with a brown lip liner. Once it's swiped across the lips, the moisturising formula (containing olive oil, lycopene and vitamins A and E) gradually dries matte and guarantees transfer-proof wear. Many reviewers pin it as their everyday colour and find it a breeze to layer over other lipsticks.

2. Best Red Lipstick: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint, Uncensored

Few brands have nailed the perfect shade of red, one that doesn't come with excessive orange or pink undertones. If you love a bold red lip, then look no further than Fenty Beauty's take on the flaming shade. Kamboj says that the colour is universal red, so it flatters all skin tones. The Stunna Lip Paint promises 12 hours of long wear and delivers a silky matte finish. Reviewers do find that the lipstick transfers over to their teeth over the course of the day, so it's best suited for shorter outings that need a wow factor.

3. Best Staying Power: Maybelline New York Super Stay Vinyl Ink, Punchy

Maybelline's Super Stay Vinyl Ink won everyone over instantly upon launch. Not only is it available in a wide variety of colours, even black, but it's also extremely transfer-proof with no reapplication needed. Maybelline employs its colour lock formula to hold the lipstick for up to 16 hours of no smudging. Much like the Huda Beauty lipstick, it goes on smoothly and dries down to a matte finish. Shop the rose-brown nude shade, Punchy, one of its popular colours among Peppy, Witty and Cheeky. Buyers vouch for the staying power after having been to events and dinners.

4. Best Blendable: Sephora Cream Lip Stain Lipstick, 41

Sephora's own line of lipsticks is not lost on the TikTok beauty community. The Cream Lip Stain is another one of Kamboj's budget-friendly favourites, and it's infused with avocado oil and vitamin E. It applies like a creamy gloss, transforming into a velvety, lightweight stain that's transfer-proof all day long. Its shade Vintage Rosewood 41 is especially flattering on medium skin tone when combined with a darker lip contour.

5. Best Glossy Finish: NYX Shine Loud Lip Gloss, Colour, 30 Total Baller

NYX Shine Loud lipstick is for those who can't leave the house without a generous top coat of gloss. Combat the cakey feeling of a matte liquid lipstick with this two-in-one product. Layer on the high-pigment base coat, which is infused with jojoba, apricot and macadamia seed oils, and let it dry, before topping it with the other end of the product, a clear gloss containing vitamin E, for a non-sticky, shiny finish. It promises 16 hours of gloss and 16 hours of transfer-proof lip colour. While the colour definitely stays put, the gloss sees some reapplication throughout the day, note reviews.

6. Best Velvet Finish: Etude House Fixing Tint, Soft Walnut

Korean beauty loves an airy matte finish as much as its glossy tints. Popular among K-pop stars and their fans alike is the Etude House Fixing Tint, which gives your lips the perfect blurred velvet texture. With this in your make-up pouch, you can recreate your favourite artists' iconic gradient lip, where the product is applied to the centre of the lips and, then, fanned out with a soft brush. It has a lightweight, buildable formula that dries down to a transfer-proof stain.

7. Best Shimmer Finish: Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, Miele Shimmer

Achieve a futuristic metallic shimmer with a swipe of Stila Stay All Day's liquid lipstick. Coming in sheer, matte and shimmer shades, this pigmented formula is enriched with avocado oil and vitamin E. It's also meant to stay put for 12 hours of continuous wear, though reviewers add that it rubs off during meals. Our pick is in the shade Miele Shimmer, a gorgeous pink nude with copper undertones.

8. Best Value: Maybelline New York 3 For 2 Superstay Matte Ink Set

Mix and match to your heart's content with this set of three in Maybelline's Superstay Matte Ink liquid lipstick. Consisting of full-coverage shades Voyager, Loyalist and Lover, the set provides a 100 per cent matte finish, unlike the Velvet Ink range, which is buttery smooth. It has 16 hours of staying power, and reviewers attest to its transfer-proof properties as well. The formula does dry out on the lips, so moisturising them beforehand is key.

9. Best Sheer Finish: Rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint, Cherry Bomb

Don't miss out on Rom&nd, Korea's bestselling lip brand that's home to a vast collection of viral glosses and tints. Although not an opaque formula, the Juicy Lasting Tint draws on a buildable sheer colour, making it a lip gloss, lipstick and lip tint, all in one. Its clear, syrupy finish intensifies over time, so the pigment gets darker as the day wears on. According to reviews, it surprisingly lasts longer than most glossy lipsticks.