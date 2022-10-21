The festival of lights – Diwali – is right around the corner. Come October 24, people around the world will mark the festival by lighting diyas (oil lamps), creating beautiful rangoli (patterned floor art) and celebrating with family and friends. All those festivities, however, simply cannot begin without a fashion-forward ethnic outfit that’s perfect for this vibrant festival. If you’re out of ideas, or just haven’t gotten around to beginning your search for a Diwali outfit, we’ve got you covered. Check out bright and beautiful designs for women and children, available on noon at discounted prices, ahead of the big day:

1. Best Floral Dress: AKS Floral Print 3-Piece Lehenga Set, Yellow/Pink

Floral Print 3-Piece Lehenga Set Image Credit: noon

Bright and vibrant, this three-piece lehenga set includes a cropped yellow blouse with a collared neckline and three-quarter sleeves, a full-length yellow skirt, and a contrasting dupatta in pink. The outfit is made with a light, comfortable cotton fabric, and features a floral print that immediately puts you in a joyful, festive mood. Perfect for Diwali!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh29, with select banks.

2. Best Printed Dress: AKS Printed 3-Piece Lehenga Set, Multi-colour

Printed 3-Piece Lehenga Set Image Credit: noon

Another great three-piece lehenga option, this multi-coloured dress is made with woven fabric. Designed in a geometric print, full of contrasting stripes in various hues, it has a fun, festive flair. With the blouse’s V-neckline adding style, and the skirt’s flared hem creating volume, bring bold, bright panache to your Diwali party in this outfit.

3. Best Contemporary Dress: AKS Striped Lehenga Set, Green

Striped Lehenga Set Image Credit: noon

A contemporary lehenga that’s going to be a versatile addition to your party wardrobe, this striped green outfit is made with cotton and includes a cropped blouse and maxi skirt. The top has a boat neck, so it’s perfect if you’d like to accessorise with a necklace.

4. Best Kurta Set: AKS Printed Twin-Layer Kurta, Peach/Green

Printed Twin-Layer Kurta Image Credit: noon

Would you rather opt for a comfortable, chic kurta in a breezy peach silk fabric this Diwali? The kurta has a twin layer, in complementing green, and a collared neck with a half placket featuring floral contrast print. You can enjoy this semi-casual outfit on any other occasion, too!

5. Best Printed Sherwani (Boys): AJ Dezines Floral Print Indo Western Sherwani Set

Floral Print Indo Western Sherwani Set Image Credit: noon

Let your little one show off his style in a beautiful silk-blend sherwani that features a floral print. The sherwani itself sports a regal mandarin collar, and comes with contrasting pants, and an elegant brooch. It’s never too early to be fashionable! You can also pick up this outfit in a blue and grey colour combination. The outfits are available in sizes ranging from ages 3 to 11.

6. Best Solid Sherwani (Boys): AJ Dezines Boys Solid Indo Western Sherwani Set

Solid Indo Western Sherwani Set Image Credit: noon

Another option that’s in a classic black, this textured silk-blend sherwani also features a mandarin collar, long sleeves and a button-down closure. Perfect for both afternoon and evening wear, young boys will find this outfit comfortable enough to spend the entire day in. This outfit is available in sizes ranging from ages 4 to 12.

7. Best Ethnic Dress (Girls): Little Bansi Kids Sharara Set

Kids Sharara Set Image Credit: noon

Let’s face it; Diwali is the perfect time to dress up. For girls aged 2 to 7, consider this set of kurta, sharara bottoms and dupatta, all made in a lightweight, comfortable crepe-blend fabric. In a pastel green, with bright, contrasting floral print, the outfit is a lovely addition to your little girl’s wardrobe.

8. Best Casual Dress (Girls): HANA & SARA Kids Embroidered Detail Jalabiya

Kids Embroidered Detail Jalabiya Image Credit: noon

This versatile embroidered jalabiya is like a breath of fresh air in any gathering. Made with a soft fabric for breathability and comfort, its relaxed fit means your little girl can enjoy herself without feeling restricted by heavy ethnic wear. The floral embroidered details add a festive note, and look bright and joyful against the earthy brown fabric. You can also find this jalabiya in blue.