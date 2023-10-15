Is it possible to match a fragrance to a person’s bridal style?

The wedding day is a celebration of you and your spouse, so your selected scent should absolutely align with your individual taste. Dan Terry, creative director of Oo La Lab, a perfume making fragrance lab based in Dubai and Singapore, has over 20 years of experience in the industry. He said: “Perfume should be considered an extension of your style and unique personality, and indeed, a well-chosen fragrance will turn into a very special keepsake of the day.”

He shared some examples of bridal styles that are always in vogue, and that could help you narrow down your signature scent:

Classic: For brides with a classic and timeless style, scents featuring white florals like jasmine, lily of the valley, or tuberose can evoke a sense of timeless sophistication.

Romantic and femme: Brides who want a romantic and feminine touch may prefer fragrances with sweet and floral notes like rose, peony, and vanilla.

Modern and minimal: Minimalist brides may opt for clean and crisp scents with notes of citrus, green tea, or white musk, creating an aura of simplicity and modernity.

Boho chic: For a more relaxed and bohemian style, fragrances with earthy notes such as sandalwood, patchouli, or a touch of citrus can complement a bride’s free-spirited vibe.

Lorna McKay, co-founder of The Perfume Society, a global community of perfume enthusiasts and experts based in the UK, advises avoiding peer pressure and focusing on picking a perfume that embodies your unique personality. She shared an example: “If the bride is quite introverted, she is not going to want a big, blousy fragrance, which enters the room before her. I would suggest a floral, fresh fragrance in this case.”

Trends this year lean towards floral fragrances for daytime events, with more sensual fragrances at night, added McKay.

In Terry’s experience, apart from floral scents, fruity notes have also been popular in 2023, with citrus notes such as bergamot, mandarin, or neroli popular for day-time weddings, “as they impart a refreshing and invigorating aspect”.

How can brides ensure their perfume lasts for a long time?

Applying perfume on your pulse points may not be enough; try layering it over similar skincare products and misting it through your hair. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Even as you make your choice of scent, remember that proper application is what allows it to linger for a long time.

Both our experts encourage starting with layering. McKay said: “Wear a body cream that’s the same scent as your chosen wedding scent. Or [use] a non-fragranced body cream, and spray the perfume on top of the cream; the emollients in the cream will help the fragrance last.”

Next, apply the perfume to your pulse points, namely wrists, neck, and behind the ears. Terry emphasises getting the timing right: “Apply your perfume after showering and moisturising but before dressing. Allow a few minutes for it to settle before putting on your wedding attire.”

Apart from applying it onto the skin, mist it into your hair. Terry noted: “A light spritz of fragrance on your hair can hold the scent longer, but be careful with delicate fabrics, as some fragrances may stain.”

Finally, always keep your perfume bottle on hand. McKay suggests adding a to-go bottle to your handbag, which your bridesmaid can help spritz on you from time to time, as the event progresses. She said: “Perfumes last approximately 4 to 6 hours – then you’ll need to top up.”

Now that you have all the advice you need to be ready for the big day, it’s time to pick your signature scent. We curated a list of the best bridal perfumes, based on our experts’ recommendations and trending scents. Get yours with Amazon Prime membership, with free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: J’Adore by Christian Dior

Beloved around the world, J’Adore is a decidedly clean, fresh and floral fragrance that’s ideal for the modern bride. Reviewers say the elegant bottle, shaped like a Grecian amphora, makes for a perfect prop during behind-the-scenes wedding photography. What’s within it, though, is sophisticated and elegant. J’Adore features top notes of melon, magnolia, mandarin orange and bergamot, which blend into middle notes of jasmine, freesia, orchid, and lily of the valley, to finish with base notes of musk, vanilla, blackberry and cedar. Sweet but balmy, with sharp floral overtones, it’s perfect for a daytime wedding.

2. Best Classic Scent: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

You can never go wrong with Chanel. The balance of grasse jasmine and May rose make this an effortlessly beautiful fragrance. Although it’s a classic that’s graced many a woman’s dresser over the years, it’s distinctly warm, soft, sensual and chic at the same time. Coco Mademoiselle combines citrus notes of Sicilian orange, Calabrian bergamot and lemon with earthy base notes of patchouli, tonka bean, vanilla and white musk. Reviewers swoon over the scent, and say it lasts for hours on their clothes, even lingering after they put it through the washer.

3. Best Floral Scent: Kenzo Flower

Floral fragrances are among the top trending scents for weddings, according to our experts. Terry said: “Floral notes of peony, rose, and gardenia are 'evergreen' options.” If you’d like a floral scent that doesn’t overpower, rather is subtle and elegant, try Kenzo’s Flower. Paying homage to Japan’s ancient floral artistry, this perfume weaves the delicacy of cherry blossom with fragrant tuberose, allowing a captivating note of buckwheat tea to add a watercolour tint to its vetiver-rich base.

4. Best Citrus Scent: Neroli Portofino by Tom Ford

Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino is the very best of what a fruity scent can be – it’s reminiscent of sparkling waters and dappled sunlight. Fresh and powerful, the perfume balances citrus oils with amber undertones, using notes like Italian lemon, bergamot and mandarin to reveal a heart of neroli and jasmine. Reviewers say it’s a blend that makes you feel both confident and approachable, and it gets people’s attention without being too strong.

5. Best Modern Scent: Lancôme Paris Idole

For brides who want to add a touch of sweetness to their look, Lancôme Paris’s Idole is a perfect match. The brand claims Idole’s floral blend is “inspired by nature, merging natural original ingredients with science”. Sophisticated and modern, yet airy and sweet, this floral and fresh perfume combines white musk, jasmine and rose with bergamot, layered over a vanilla base. All ingredients are ethically and sustainably sourced, and reviewers say the rose gold hues of the Idole bottle make it feel feminine and luxe.

6. Best Gourmand Scent: Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

If your wedding events are occurring during the evening, it might be worth considering a smoky, woody scent as your signature perfume. Terry said: “For evening weddings, fragrances with spicy, woody or oud aspects add depth and character.” By the Fireplace captures you initially with a burst of cooling spiciness, thanks to pink pepper, which is then quickly interlaced with a sweet chestnut and vanilla accord to create a spicy gourmand fragrance. Other notes include orange flower petals, Gaïac wood oil, and Peru balsam. Its scent evokes the familiar, but forgotten warmth of a cosy fireplace in winter.

7. Best Romantic Scent: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

You’ve likely smelled this scent before. It’s among the top 20 most popular perfumes in the world, but has gained acclaim without being advertised by any celebrities. Baccarat Rouge 540 is as addictive as a salty-sweet dessert. Its maker Kurkdjian reportedly said: “I wanted a heavy perfume that was both bright and light,” and he achieved it in this perfume, which has a strong, long sillage and a unisex appeal. With base notes of cedar and fir resin, overlayed with ambergris and amberwood, and topped off with jasmine and saffron, it’s heady, intoxicating and incredibly memorable.

8. Best To-Go Perfume: Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

Jo Malone’s perfumes have been known to be ideal for layering – their scent pairings are beautiful, and give you the opportunity to experiment and create your own unique fragrance. Our pick features a base note of suede that’s soft and delicate, while peony and red apple add brightness and freshness. Some reviewers suggest layering it with Jo Malone’s English Pear and Freesia for a little more sweetness.