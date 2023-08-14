There’s no better time to buy a watch than when you’re heading off to university. These stylish accessories have a long-standing association with rites of passage in many cultures. And it’s likely you’re going to be referring to it a lot when trying to catch the Metro or bus, get to class on time, and meet deadlines.

While smartwatches have exploded in popularity, there’s no doubt classic analogue watches still hold their own. They don’t need to be connected to the Internet, they don’t distract you with notifications, and there’s no need for charging overnight. With only one purpose – to tell the time – they do their jobs efficiently, accurately, and usually very stylishly.

So, kick off the next chapter of university life with a brand-new timepiece that’s made for young adults. We picked our favourites for both men and women, to suit all styles and budgets, based on top-rated reviews on Amazon. You might want to check out the Back to School Sale for deep discounts on study essentials. Get it with Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Chronograph (Men): Hugo Boss Men’s Quartz Watch

Pros

Water resistant up to 50m

Comfortable leather band

Comes in an elegant box

Cons

Expensive

A true classic, Hugo Boss’ watch features an eye-catching blue dial and high-quality calfskin strap. The chronographs on the dial show you everything you need to know, including the date, and the scratch-resistant mineral glass is hardy enough to protect your watch during daily wear. At 44mm, the case size is neither too big, nor too small. Several satisfied reviewers, who have given the watch 4.5 stars on Amazon, say the watch has a good weight and feels luxurious.

2. Best Chronograph (Women): Fossil Women's Riley Watch

Pros

Can be worn for formal and casual occasions

Water resistant up to 100m

Cons

Dial size might be large on some wrists

This dazzling watch by Fossil adds sparkle to your everyday routines. Designed with stainless steel and a crystal dial, the Riley watch features multifunctional movement in a chronograph dial. Although some reviewers say the watch is not delicate by any means – its 38mm case size is on the larger side, and it’s heavier than usual – it still exudes an elegant charm, according to more than 17,000 4.6-star reviews. Surprisingly, the watch can even be worn for snorkelling and shallow diving, since it is water resistant up to 100m.

3. Best Stainless-Steel Watch (Men): Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Solar Men’s Watch

Pros

High-quality build

Powered by solar energy

Water resistant up to 100m

Comes in its original box

Cons

Dial may appear small on some wrists

Expensive

While all-black watches were trending a couple of years ago, their appeal hasn’t completely faded, especially when it comes to the dial. Seiko’s Prospex Speedtimer is a beautiful stainless-steel chronograph watch, with a curved sapphire crystal dial window and black tachymeter bezel. Beige LumiBrite hands and markers allow you to check the time even in the dark. One of its biggest advantages is that it’s a solar watch that’s powered by light energy – no battery required. Once it’s fully charged, its power reserve lasts up to six months. However, some reviewers find that the watch looks small and busy on the wrist, because of its 39mm case diameter.

4. Best Stainless-Steel Watch (Women): Coach Arden

Pros

Lightweight watch

Water resistant up to 30m

Floral bracelet included

Comes in an elegant box

Warranty included

Cons

Stainless-steel bracelet may not be an exact fit

Combining silver and gold, this stylish watch from Coach is all about showcasing the trendiness of mixed metals. With a stainless-steel bracelet, and two-hand movement, the Arden watch is chic and sophisticated. It’s light as well, at 46g, and with a case diameter of 28mm, it’s the perfect fit for most women’s wrists. Reviewers love the crystal bezel on the side, which adds a glamorous touch. You’re also getting a floral, linked-chain bracelet with the watch, which will go well on nearly any outfit. However, since the watch's stainless steel bracelet has a clip closure, it may be loose or tight, depending on your wrist size.



4. Best Sports Watch (Men): Casio Men’s Sport Analogue Dive Watch

Pros

Vintage design

Water resistant up to 100m

Choose from nine colours

Warranty included

Cons

Strap can get dirty frequently

With close to a 1,000 4-star reviews, nearly every aspect of Casio’s sport watch has been praised by reviewers. It’s water resistant up to 100m so it can be worn during water sports, and the watch includes both day and date display. It features a big, diver-style design, with chunky markers in vintage colour combinations, like black and gold, or black and white. Reviewers say it sits well on the wrist and can be worn comfortably under long-sleeved shirts, as well. But since the band is made from resin, it can pick up dust and dirt quickly. Choose from nine different colours! Check out other sports watches for men.



5. Best Sports Watch (Women): Lacoste Stainless-Steel Watch

Pros

Elegant, clean design

Water resistant up to 30m

Scratch-resistant

Cons

Strap wears out quickly, reviewers say

Simple and elegant, Lacoste’s silver-tone, stainless-steel case features elegant gold and white accents. The three-hand movement on the 38mm dial helps you keep precise time. Crystals mark the hour positions, and the brand’s signature crocodile sits at the three o’ clock position, in gold. While you can’t take the watch in the shower or go swimming with it, it does withstand splashes of water. The white leather band adds a sporty appeal, reviewers say, but it does tend to wear out quickly with daily use.

7. Best Unisex Watch: Timex Weekender

Pros

Indigo backlight for night

Clean and minimal dial

Water-resistant in up to 30m

Cons

Ticks loudly, say reviews

We picked Timex’s Weekender as having the best display among unisex watches in 2023. Since it’s ideal for daily wear, students will enjoy this dress-down watch with comfortable fabric straps. Its brass case sits at a happy medium size of 38mm. The off-white dial and olive-green band give the watch its vintage look. This is a great option for someone who likes a no-nonsense watch face, with clear Arabic numerals, dark hands, and a backlit dial for easier legibility at night or when camping, note reviews. Buyers confirm that the band fits both big and small wrists. But some do point out how loud the ticking can get, and recommend sleeping without it.

