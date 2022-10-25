The rise of bizarre footwear in recent years, from clogs to five-toe shoes, is more than just social media-driven hype. Influencers insist that their feet are actually happier in an eccentric pair. In fact, the latest addition to the trend promises a tread so light that you’d think you were walking on clouds. Meet TikTok’s cloud slides or pillow slides – the internet’s go-to shoe for affordability, style and comfort.

Cloud slides have a curvy, chunky sole with cushioning properties, and come in a wide range of colours. The secret to the spring in your step lies in its sole material, EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate), which is a type of rubber used in sports shoes, flip flops, crocs and yoga blocks.

Most buyers claim that these slides have brought relief to their aching feet. But, to what extent can pillow slides really help? Stephanie Fournex, a podiatrist at Happiness Clinic, Dubai, says the soft EVA material can "cushion the heel strike", helping you plant your step softly to the ground.

Our expert says that the soft EVA cushioning in cloud slides can ease the feet onto the ground. Image Credit: Shutterstock

"These shoes might help in the first stages of the inflammatory process, if the individual is feeling pain in the bone," Fournex explained. So, thanks to their spongy flexibility, the slides act as an excellent buffer between the footbed and the hard ground.

Even those with inflamed tendons swear by the support, but Fournex cautions against slides under such conditions. She said: "If the inflammation of the tendon or plantar fasciitis becomes chronic, then avoid walking in soft shoes. An unstable shoe with a soft sole can worsen the problem. But, if you need footwear to cushion the bone, then, go ahead".

Resembling a cross between flip flops and sandals, pillow slides are just the slip-ons you need for any casual occasion – from a grocery trip to a beach hangout. Happy buyers under the hashtags – boasting 27.6 million views – describe the pair as the comfiest footwear they’ve ever owned.

If you're ready to give the trend a shot, look no further. We went ahead and screened TikTok for only the best of slides from Amazon, factoring in comments and reviews on both platforms.

1. Best Overall: Cushionaire Women's Feather recovery slide sandals with +Comfort

Pros

Helps to endure foot pain

Spongy EVA sole that cushions feet on hard floors

Lightweight construction

Many colours to choose from

Cons

Runs small for wide feet

Snagged by most TikTok and Instagram users is the Feather slide by Cushionaire. The shoe comes in more than 15 colours, including popular neutral shades, like blush and khaki. Its moulded footbed rests on a 1.75-inch platform, delivering a spongy snug fit. Pregnant mums have taken to the reviews with glowing praises, saying how the shoe helped with fatigue and swelling. Others love Feather for the bouncy support and lightweight build, recommending the slides for hard floors at home. Plus, they’re completely waterproof.

2. Best Indoor Slides on a Budget: Rosyclo Cloud Slippers for Women and Men

Pros

Aids in recovery from foot pain, like our best overall pick

Has an EVA platform for shock absorption

Ideal house shoe

Anti-skid sole

Cons

Soles are perforated, so they’re best suited for indoors

Few colour options

If you’re looking for a light pair to slip into after a long day at work, this is it. The Rosyclo slides are better suited for in-house wear, with their double anti-slip soles performing just as well in the bathroom. Weighing only 150 grams, the pair carries a 1.6-inch-thick EVA sole, crafted at an angle for an ergonomic design. Buyers with arthritis in the knees, heel pain and those recovering from bunion surgeries leave five-star reviews.

3. Best for Narrow Feet: welltree Cloud Slides for Women, Men

Pros

Great for flat and narrow feet

Many bright colours to choose from

Non-slip EVA sole

Shorter heel at 1.57 inches

Cons

Runs big, according to reviews

Another ergonomic pair, the welltree cloud slides are made of high-quality EVA with a non-slip sole. Though it looks chunkier than the previous pairs, the platform is just 1.57-inch thick, perfect for those looking for a shorter heel. Like the Cushionaire slides, you get to pick from a variety of shades. If you have narrow or flat feet, reviewers say the slides don’t slip off when walking and deliver excellent support. There’s a slight rebound when treading in these, because of how soft they are. Several buyers have made repeat purchases for their friends and family.

4. Best Adjustable Slides: Joomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men

Pros

Width-adjustable strap

Helps with plantar fasciitis (inflammation of the heel), per reviews

Anti-skid EVA sole

Super comfortable

Cons

Have to be broken in

The Joomra slides make a frequent appearance on social media. Its 1.7-inch sole promises cloud-like comfort, made from durable EVA material, and buyers say it has a good grip on the bathroom floor, as well. Unlike other pairs, this shoe comes with an adjustable strap – whether you have wide or narrow feet, there’s no more second-guessing the fit. These provide enough cushioning for heel pain, note reviewers, who complain of walking on hard floors.

5. Best for Chunky Look: Posee Gummy Slides Slippers for Women and Men

Pros

100 per cent eco-friendly

Non-slip EVA sole

No textured surface

No perforated sole, so they can be worn outdoors

Cons

Runs small, per reviews

Can feel large on the feet

The Posee pillow slides do away with the textured design of our previous picks. This Gummy pair has a smooth surface and is made from 100 per cent eco-friendly materials that can be recycled. Posee’s special 1.57-inch EVA sole does what it’s formulated to do – absorb shock and offer flexibility, with grooves for friction. Buyers compare these to wearing crocs and prefer the non-textured surface for easy cleaning. If you prefer an extra-chunky design, then consider the Gummy slides, for a cosy, sock-in-slipper winter look.

6. Best for Arch Support: Freewaters Cloud9 Slide, Unisex

Pros

Offers excellent arch support

Modern design with minimal chunky silhouette

Made from vegan materials

Machine-washable

Cons

Most expensive on the list

Pay a premium price to snag the Freewaters Cloud9 slides, if you rather keep the trend low-key. This pair comes in three neutral colours, and nearly passes for regular sandals. You’re getting your money’s worth, too – it’s 100 per cent vegan and waterproof, meaning you can even toss these into the washing machine. The best part is that the footbed offers actual arch support, with an EVA foam blend sole.

7. Best Stylish Slides: RUNSOON Unisex Slide Sandal

Pros

Contained, stylish silhouette

EVA sole with decent cushioning

Non-textured, smooth surface

Deep sole ridges for grip

Cons

Runs big, per reviews

Has a rubber odour that goes away with time

If the Freewaters Cloud 9’s are out of your budget, the Runsoon pair will come close. Carrying a similarly refined silhouette, the beige cloud slides feature EVA cushioning, with deep ridges on the sole. Though these aren’t as comfortable as the other pairs on this list, reviewers note there’s sufficient spring to them, if worn for a short period of time. You might notice an unpleasant odour at first, but this goes away with time. Given its stylish design and non-textured surface, the slides are still worth consideration.