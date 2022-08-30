Pros

Made with recycled materials

Retro-inspired colours and design

Cushioning midsole

Good grip

Cons

Runs small, according to reviews

Expensive

Reebok’s Classic Legacy sneakers are colourful, sustainable and lightweight. These take inspiration from the retro 1970s, featuring neon shades in crisscrossing geometric patterns and laces. Despite their chunky silhouette, the joggers are designed for high performance, maintaining a sturdy grip on slippery hallways and uneven streets. You can also expect the shoe to add a bit to your height. And what’s special about this line is that the upper is made with at least 30 per cent recycled materials. Pair your Classic Legacy trainers with your casualwear for a pop of colour.

2. Best Platform Shoes: PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker

Pros

Versatile outdoor pair

Leather construction

Cushioned footbed

Cons

Runs small; might be uncomfortable for wider feet

White platform sneakers are essential on the rack for being so versatile in their rotation. Whether it’s sundresses or jeans for the day, you’ll be reaching out to these on the daily. Puma offers the Carina leather sneakers for the tennis-inspired silhouette, with a raised platform sole. Coming in all white, the shoe has a cushioned footbed and sockliner for all-day wear. Do remember to order a half size up from your usual number, since this style runs small, according to Puma.

3. Best Fashion Sneakers: Steve Madden Possession

Pros

Trendy shoe for all

Significant heel height

Feels and looks premium

Cons

Some might find the fit too snug

Our best fashionable pick is Steve Madden’s take on the widely trendy black, tan and beige colour combination. The Possession sneakers are a head turner, especially when paired with baggy jeans and midi skirts. The extra chunky sole gives you a heel height of 7cm, and reviewers report back on quality and comfort with five stars. Other variations include hot pink, lime, all tan, black and more.

4. Best Sock Shoes: GUESS Brite Women's Sneaker

Pros

Roomy toe box

Breathable upper knit

Futuristic look for street fashion

Cons

Can look bulky

If you prefer the sock sneaker look, check out Guess’s Brite high-top shoes. Elevate your favourite streetwear in these, which feature a breathable knit upper and a cool lace-up closure. A logo taping runs across the back of the heels, contrasting the black fabric. You’re getting a cushioned midsole with some ankle support in Brite sneakers.

5. Best Chunky Shoes: Fila Women's Uproot

Pros

Pull-on shoes

Eccentric retro design

Thick soles

Cons

Run small

All sneakerheads know and recognise the iconic Fila Disruptor, which popularised trainers that looked a little too big for your feet. Adopt a similar chunky vibe with Fila’s Uproot line. It offers an experimental construction, inspired by basketball shoes from the 1990s, with a rounded form. Its black upper is made with suede and leather, and has a lace-up closure that doesn’t need tying, so you can slip these on and off right away. These are a solid choice if you loved the Disruptor and want to further explore the brand.

6. Best Budget: Keds Women's Champion Original

Pros

Easy all-day comfort

Flexible outsole

Breathable canvas

Cons

Little to no heel

Canvas sneakers are a good alternative to platform shoes that sometimes offer little wiggle room for the toes. Our pick is Keds’ Champion Originals, a classic shoe that’s been around since 1916. Its everlasting popularity owes to how soft and breathable the fabric is, not to mention the flexibility of the rubber outsole. This is a true everyday pair and a shoe rack essential, more so if you’re on your feet a lot. Repeat buyers in the reviews highlight its surprisingly cushioned footbed, despite having a thin sole.

7. Best Dress Shoes: New Balance Sola Sleek V1

Pros

EVA cushioning in midsole and heel

Metallic accents

Attractive colour

Cons

Not enough size options

Sneakers with a dash of metallic glam – the New Balance Sola Sleek V1s are a stylish pair for a not-so casual outing. This is the shoe to reach out for when you’re in the mood to dress up, without compromising on comfort. It comes in the colour rose water with rose gold accents, and sports a low-profile collar. The EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) foam cushioning in the midsole and heel absorbs shock at every step, while the signature rippled rubber outsole provides traction.