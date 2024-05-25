As Nature’s antibacterial moisturiser, this viscous, golden liquid has a host of benefits for the skin that make it an excellent addition to your vanity table.

Firstly, it has natural enzymes and is a humectant, so it both draws moisture in and helps the skin retain it. Next, it’s antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and acts as an anti-fungal agent. It’s why honey has been traditionally used for centuries, across the world, as a wound-healing ointment in different cultures.

Now, #BeautyTok on TikTok, and other social networks, have got wind of the natural healing properties of honey, and it’s becoming as popular an ingredient in skincare, as hyaluronic acid, kojic acid, or bakuchiol. The natural ingredient’s ability to cleanse pores, exfoliate and hydrate skin, fade scars, and help treat skin conditions like eczema, all draw consumers to honey-powered beauty products. Luckily, there are loads to choose from.

But not all honey is created equal – if you’re looking for honey-based skincare, opt for products made with Manuka honey, which comes from New Zealand and is known for its superior antibacterial properties and its effectiveness on acne-prone or inflamed skin. Or, go for lavender honey if you’re prone to skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. On the other hand, if you want to address hyperpigmentation, orange blossom honey’s high antioxidant levels will benefit your skin.

1. Best Overall: Manukora UMF20+ Raw Manuka Honey

Raw honey is known to offer a hefty dose of antioxidants, which help the skin protect itself from external aggressors and keep its barrier strong. Manukora’s raw Manuka honey is as good as it gets, with a high UMF rating (unique Manuka factor) of 20+, which essentially means it’s more effective at killing active bacterial infections. This product is also non-genetically modified, and it comes with a unique identification system so you can trace it right back to its hive.

2. Best Face Cleanser: iS Clinical Luxurious Warming Honey Face Cleanser

A rich and luxurious product, formulated with three bee-powered ingredients – pure honey, royal jelly and propolis – iS Clinical’s Warming Honey Face Cleanser gently cleanses the skin and removes dead cells. It’s formulated with green tea extract and papaya enzymes to help boost nourishment and exfoliation – perfect for blemish-prone skin. The brand advises you to let the product sit for three to four minutes, to experience a unique warming sensation, before rinsing it off. Reviewers who often deal with flaky, dehydrated skin, love its gentle exfoliation and hydrating effect, with many saying their skin feels soft and silky after a single wash.

3. Best Moisturiser: Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Moisturiser

With over 2,400 4.7-star ratings, Farmacy’s popular Honey Halo moisturiser is the perfect hydrating and soothing moisturiser for both men and women. It includes buckwheat honey, which is known for its antioxidant-rich, hydrating properties, and plant-based ceramides that replenish and strengthen the skin’s barrier. Fig fruit extract plumps and restores moisture to the skin, while shea butter and vitamin E lock in hydration, and prevent the skin from drying out. The end result is a glass skin kind of glow, which some reviewers say is perfect as a primer or as a base for layering on products.

4. Best Face Mask: Aavrani Glow Activating Exfoliator Face Mask

Packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients, Aavrani’s popular exfoliating face mask features neem, jojoba, organic turmeric and raw honey. While turmeric charges connective tissue formulation and promotes healthy circulation, neem fights acne, reduces fine lines and helps protect the skin against environmental damage. Raw honey ties it all together, with its ability to moisturise the skin, heal breakouts and prevent build-up. Reviewers say they were surprised to find that the organic turmeric in this product doesn’t cause yellow discolouration, thanks to its stain-free technology. Others rave about its fresh fragrance, and its simple application.

5. Best Body Lotion: Medix 5.5 Coconut Oil + Manuka Honey Visual Repair Cream

A versatile product that can be used for both the face and body, Medix 5.5 Visual Repair Cream is rich in soothing amino acids. The Manuka honey in this product acts as a natural humectant, enhancing the skin’s elasticity and cell regeneration, while royal jelly, propolis and beeswax all assist in balancing, healing and calming acne- or blemish-prone skin. Other powerful ingredients – vitamin E, aloe vera, coconut oil and fruit extracts – come together to nourish and moisturise the skin. Reviewers say it doesn’t leave a greasy residue, and has a beautiful subtle scent of green apple. Those with stretch marks or itchy, dry skin, have also noticed a visible reduction in their skin concerns.

6. Best Night Cream: Allies Of Skin Promise Keeper Blemish Sleeping Facial

If you have acne-prone skin, this leave-on treatment works wonders as you sleep, by stopping burgeoning blemishes and curbing clogged pores. The Allies of Skin sleeping facial is formulated with a number of powerful ingredients: enzymes from Manuka honey and pomegranate combine with alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and antibacterial colloidal silver to nourish the skin and boost hydration. Nightly use helps refine the skin’s texture, fade old blemishes and brighten the complexion. Some reviewers say they mix a drop or two of this formula with their favourite face oil for even more hydration. However, others caution that you can expect purging in the form of breakouts in the first couple of weeks – a normal course of action, according to Allies of Skin, due to increased antibacterial activity and cellular renewal.

7. Best Night Serum: Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Hydrating Night Serum

Another fantastic bestselling product to apply at night, Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow uses a 14 per cent blend of AHA, BHA (beta hydroxy acids) and gentle flower acids from hibiscus extract to hydrate and clarify the skin, as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Their proprietary honey blend works with hyaluronic acid to effectively hydrate the skin, while salicylic acid derived from willow bark helps minimise the appearance of pores. Reviewers say their skin has achieved visible textural improvement, thanks to this serum, but some users with sensitive skin warned that the product may be too harsh, and result in a burning sensation.