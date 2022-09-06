Why is my hair thinning?

Thinning hair causes are best determined by medical professionals, since they vary from person to person. Image Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

“Hair thinning could be due to a variety of reasons – an under- or over-active thyroid, taking certain medications, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) in women that causes hormonal imbalance, or androgenetic alopecia, which is genetic hair loss,” explained Zahra Darwish, a trichologist at the Vivandi Trichology Centre in Dubai, who treats hair loss and scalp disorders.

Sometimes, Darwish adds, we can damage the innermost layer of our hair (the medulla) when we colour treat it often, with bleach and chemicals. Other root problems that can lead to a thin ponytail include nutritional deficiencies. In this case, your hair bulbs have fewer nutrients reaching them, which in turn stunts their volume, says Dr Wissam Adada, a hair transplant physician and the founder of Proto Clinic in Dubai.

Do shampoos work for thinning hair?

It all begins with a clean scalp.... Image Credit: Pexels/Scandinavian Biolabs

To a certain extent, yes. Shampoos can revitalise the scalp and make its environment more conducive to potential hair growth. But it’s important to note that they’re not a one-stop solution for thinning hair.

“Shampoos help balance the pH levels of the scalp, preventing bacterial and fungal growth that might inhibit the hair follicles,” said Dr Adada. Their true purpose is to cleanse the scalp, so prescriptions are always combined with other hair solutions, adds Darwish.

While shampoos don’t guarantee overnight voluminous locks, they can ensure a healthy scalp microclimate. Some even work extra hard to unclog follicles, using special ingredients.

Which shampoo is the best for thinning hair?

Look for naturally cleansing ingredients with a boost of vitamins and proteins. Image Credit: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich

Our experts advise against picking up a bottle that has sulphates, parabens and silicones in it. The trio is infamous for irritating the scalp and stripping away more natural oils than necessary. Instead, look for shampoos with less harsh surfactants or cleansing agents, like disodium, which are necessary for removing build up and dirt, adds Dr Adada.

Biotin, or vitamin B7, is another key shampoo ingredient for regrowth. Our hair is made up of the protein keratin, and this vitamin supplies the building blocks for it. Maxine Cobally, a hair specialist at the Ted Morgan Hair women's salon in Dubai, tells us any good brand of shampoo fortified with biotin will do the trick.

Think of exfoliating ingredients, as well. "Anyone who is suffering from thinning hair or has flat hair on the top and needs some volume, should use a deep cleansing shampoo or an exfoliating shampoo, regardless of the brand name," said celebrity hairdresser Rami Jabali, owner of Rami Jabali Hair Salon in Dubai, with over 21 years of industry experience.

“My favourite shampoos are the ones that have lemon, mint and ginger in them. These ingredients can help with deep cleansing and exfoliating anything sitting at the pores of your scalp,” added Jabali.

We gathered the intel and created a list of the best clarifying shampoos for thinning hair, featuring expert-approved brands. Save more during Amazon’s Super Saver Week, and order with Prime to trial your new shampoo faster.

1. Best Overall: Revivogen MD Bio Cleansing Shampoo and Thickening Conditioner Duo Set

Revivogen MD is often prescribed by Darwish to her clients. The trichologist says it does “slightly volumise the hair shaft” and is great for people who suffer from an oily scalp and dandruff. Packed with all the right ingredients, like biotin, keratin, antioxidants, aloe leaf extract and more, the thickening shampoo helps prepare the scalp for further treatments. Its formula is free of sulphates and parabens. Pair it with the thickening conditioner for a fuller, more moisturised appearance.

2. Best for Hair Fall: Kérastase Genesis Bain Nutri-Fortifiant, 250ml, and Renforcateur Duo, 200ml

A brand recommended by two of our experts, Dr Adada and Cobally, is Kerastase. Its Genesis line has an anti-hair fall shampoo for normal to dry hair that’s infused with ginger root and edelweiss native cells. The rich formula acts gently on the scalp, breaking down dirt and excess oil, without drying it out. Five-star reviews say it lathers well, nourishes the hair and even reduces breakage over time. “I’ve seen our staff and our clients use it, and they absolutely love it. We feel like it helps with hair growth. You have to give it a bit of time, about three to six months,” said Cobally. Its only drawback is that it’s not sulphate-free. This set comes with an anti-hair fall conditioner to go with the shampoo, too.

3. Best Budget: Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo, 400 ml

Here’s another over-the-counter suggestion by Dr Adada. The Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo is a solid companion to other hair loss treatments. If your hair routine involves serums, supplements and lotions, the Anaphase Plus shampoo strengthens their effect and absorption. The trick is to double cleanse, leaving the second application in for a couple of minutes, before rinsing. Though it’s not free of sulphates, the formula does leave out parabens and includes biotin, along with other active ingredients.

4. Best Detoxifying Shampoo: Eva Professional Vitamin Recharge Detox & Co. Shampoo

A multivitamin formula might just be the pickup your hair needs. Darwish says the Eva Professional Vitamin Recharge Detox should only be used once a week. Since it’s a deeply cleansing, detoxifying shampoo, the lather should be left in for five minutes before rinsing for the best results. Its long list of vitamins (B1, B2, B6, B12, E, biotin and more) strengthens the hair with hydrating properties, even acting together as an anti-pollution hair mask. Another bonus is the shampoo’s anti-ageing effect, as it offers sun protection for the hair, too, adds Darwish. This formula is sulphate-, paraben-, silicone- and allergen-free.

5. Best for Volume: Dercos Densi Solutions Shampooing épaisseur, 250ml

Vichy Laboratories’ thickening shampoo in the Dercos Densi Solutions line is also worth considering. Infused with mineral-rich volcanic water, the shampoo boasts two key ingredients – Filloxane and Rhamnose. The former is a volumising agent created by the beauty giant L’Oreal, while the latter improves collagen production. Dr Adada says, though it contains sulphates, it’s still an excellent daily shampoo for improving hair growth. According to reviews, the lather foams up well and smells neutrally fresh, producing stellar results only after a week of use.