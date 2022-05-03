Instead of lugging your laptop around in cotton totes and book bags, invest in a durable laptop carrier that will see you through years to come. These dedicated carriers are padded with anti-theft technologies and are resistant to natural elements like water and dust, with plenty of slots for documents and daily essentials.

We've listed a few laptop bags below on sale; you can also check out stunning handbags and luggage carriers by big brands.

1. Best Overall: Tumi Alpha 2 Expandable Organiser Laptop Brief

Pros

Functional carrier for laptop, tablet and files

Removable laptop sleeve

One waterproof lined pocket

Expandable to two inches

Reviews say quality is excellent

Cons

Most expensive on the list

TUMI’s Alpha 2 laptop brief is everything you need on your commute to work. Manufactured from tough, ballistic nylon fabric, the brief bag comes with multiple slots and pockets for both laptop and a tablet. What’s unique about the 15-inch laptop sleeve is that it’s completely detachable, for times when you want to leave the bulky brief behind. Within it is an expandable main compartment, with an accordion file sleeve as well, padded tablet pocket, pen loops, key leash and more. One of the exterior pockets has waterproof lining for an umbrella or water bottle.

2. Best Design: SOLO Jay Leather Laptop Tote

Pros

Classic, vintage design

Doubles as a handbag

Reviews mention steady years of use

Convenient travel companion

Cons

Fewer pockets than a brief

Totes for laptops are made of far more durable material like Solo New York’s 15.6-inch leather carryall. The Jay tote is a timeless accessory that is sure to turn heads with its vintage full-grain leather body, kingfisher blue interior and tasteful golden hardware. Use it like your everyday handbag, except it’s built to protect your laptop. It holds a fully padded compartment for a 15.6-inch computer and an organiser section. On the exterior, you will find a pocket that can be unzipped and slid over a luggage handle, so you don’t have to shoulder the weight.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a five-year quality guarantee, which does not include normal wear and tear.

3. Best for Work: Briggs & Riley Unisex @Work Slim Brief

Pros

RFID blocking pocket for cards

Resists moisture, dirt and abrasion

Genuine leather accents

Convenient travel companion

Cons

Slip-through panel might be too small for luggage handles

Shoulder strap is not the best

Briggs & Riley’s slim brief is for working professionals who do not want to compromise on style and functionality. The black brief is made of 1600D ballistic nylon fabric, designed with top-grain leather accents. Its laptop sleeve is fully padded, fit for a 15.6-inch computer and comes with an additional pocket for a tablet. With your credit cards tucked away inside the RFID (radio frequency identification) blocking pockets, you’re guaranteed a work trip secure from digital theft.

4. Best for Multiple Gadgets: Unbox Therapy x Pacsafe Anti Theft Briefcase & Backpack

Pros

Stylish laptop brief

Puncture- and cut-proof

RDIF blocking pockets

Wire reinforced shoulder strap

Cons

Fits small laptops under 15 inches

Bottom of the bag is not padded

Interior can get crowded

Pricey

Another anti-theft bag to keep an eye out for – Pacsafe x Unbox Therapy is a gadget and a laptop bag in one. Designed to protect your belongings, this is an ideal pick for tech professionals that get to enjoy puncture-proof fabric, lockable zips, anchor strap and cut-resistant materials. As per reviews, buyers have taken the briefcase along on long trips with all kinds of gadgets, from Kindle to Nintendo Switch, noting the bag’s durability.

5. Best Budget: Solo New York Duane Hybrid Laptop Briefcase, Black

Pros

Value for money

Suitable for students

Packs light

Versatile design – messenger bag, briefcase and backpack in one

Capable of fitting two 15.6-inch laptops

Cons

Fits limited items, not suited for heavy packing

No luggage slip panel

Not anti-theft

If on a tight budget, opt for Solo New York’s Duane hybrid lightweight carrier that alternates between a messenger bag, briefcase and a backpack. Slip your 15.6-inch laptop into the fully padded compartment, then pick your carryon option for the day from the three. Your backpack straps are completely hidden from sight until they’re pulled out from the zipped pocket. And it holds enough essentials to see you through the day, keeping the load light and mobile.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a five-year quality guarantee, which does not include normal wear and tear.