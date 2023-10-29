As fun as camping sounds, it’s not for everyone. For people who don’t want to rough it out in the great outdoors, a glamping trip may be more appealing instead.

More luxurious than traditional camping, glamping doesn’t ever ask you to sleep on a cold, hard ground or miss all the comforts you’re used to having at home. Once you book a glamping experience, you’ll likely enjoy modern amenities and spacious accommodations – and if you’re lucky, even your own connected bathroom.

But there are certain practical things you can pack to make your glamping experience even more efficient and epic. For instance, our camping expert previously advised us to avoid charging devices via the car’s battery, and to opt for a portable battery pack instead. A cooler is another essential that will ensure your consumables remain cold and fresh.

We curated a list of glamping essentials as the weather in the UAE improves. Add these items to your cart with Amazon Prime membership, so you can begin your adventure soon!

1. Best Portable Speakers: Ultimate Ears Boom 3

Pros

Powerful sound

Excellent 15-hour battery life

Can pair with older Boom models for stereo sound

Choose from six colours

Cons

Bulky for a portable speaker

Our best portable speaker of 2023, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, features impressive audio and 360-degree sound that will add ambience to your glamping trip. With an IP67 waterproof rating, it’s both dust- and waterproof, it’s rugged enough to survive drops, and even submersion in water for short periods. The speaker has a maximum of 100 decibels of audio, which doesn’t distort at higher volumes, and you can get even louder by pairing it with other Boom or Megaboom speakers. With a 15-hour battery life, the party doesn’t ever have to stop. Although it may seem bulkier than other speakers in the market, the Boom 3 has over 10,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon, for good reason.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh45.75 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Camera: GoPro HERO12

Pros

Improved battery life

Smart stabilisation

HDR recording option

Existing accessories still work

Cons

Menu system is slightly awkward

Perhaps one of the best-known action cameras out there, GoPro HERO12 is the one to get, if you want to capture every moment of your glamping adventure, whether on land or in the water. This camera is waterproof up to 33 feet, is adequately small enough to mount in tight spots, and is rugged enough to be dropped or manhandled. It includes a wide-angle lens for amazing point-of-view shots, and its image processing engine now has a narrower angle for vlogging, home movies and snapshots. You can attach the camera to a tripod without an adapter, and pull widescreen and vertical videos from the same clip for your social media. Overall, it’s a class-leading camera that’s easy to use, with a wide array of accessories.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh120.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh86 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh121.

3. Best Battery: Powerology Portable Power Generator

Pros

Large battery capacity

Charges multiple devices simultaneously

Easy-to-read LCD display

Good portability

Cons

Needs solar panel for solar charging

There’s no need to worry about your devices losing power in the middle of nowhere. Powerology’s portable generator boasts a battery capacity of 62,500mAh, which can charge your smartphone 10 times, speaker five times and mini fridge for three hours. If you plug it into a solar panel, the generator recharges by using solar energy, so it’s ideal for outdoor use. There are a variety of input and output ports that suit all kinds of devices – from USB-C to carports.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh82.92 for 12 months with select banks. You can also redeem 10 per cent extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10OCT’ at checkout.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh81.

4. Best Light: BioLite Alpenglow 250

You could bring any old lantern to your trip, but the BioLite Alpenglow is ideal for a true glamping experience. This nifty gadget allows you to enjoy ambient lighting, with its ChromaReal LED technology and 250 lumens capacity. You can shake it to unlock special lighting modes, like ‘Candle Flicker’, or a mesmerising cycle of colours to create a unique ambience. The light holds IPX4 waterproof rating, and is compact and portable, so it’s ideal for the great outdoors.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best Fire Pit: Fire Sense Portable Fire Pit

What’s a glamping trip without a bonfire? Fire Sense’ fire pit offers control and safety as you start a fire, with its 22-inch, heat-resistant fire bowl. The pit includes a log grate, cooking grate and screen lift tool – you can use it to barbecue dinner or just enjoy a cosy fire. The legs of the fire pit can fold up for easy portability, and a carrying bag is included. Reviewers like that it’s so lightweight and comes with everything you need for cooking. The only downside is that it lacks a drainage hole, so you’ll have to clean it out manually.

Bonus: Redeem 10 per cent extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10OCT’ at checkout.

6. Best Coffee Maker: Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Don’t sacrifice your morning cup of coffee when you’re out glamping. Takeya’s cold brew maker can keep your coffee tasting fresh for up to two weeks in its durable, BPA-free Tritan pitcher. With an airtight lid, non-slip silicone handle and fine-mesh coffee filter, this pitcher produces four servings of smooth cold brew. Reviewers say the high-quality construction of the Takeya Coffee Maker, and its air-tight lid, ensure there’s no spillage.

7. Best Cooler: YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

A versatile and durable hard cooler, YETI’s Tundra 45 has a capacity of up to 26 cans, even with the recommended 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio. The latch is made of heavy-duty rubber and the cooler itself is virtually indestructible, so you know all your consumables are safe, no matter how rough the journey. Its non-slip feet prevent sliding in your vehicle, and its leak-proof drain system is designed for quick and easy draining. Choose from 12 great colours to suit your style.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh158.25 for 12 months with select banks. You can also redeem 10 per cent extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10OCT’ at checkout.

8. Best for Water Sports: FEATH-R-LITE Inflatable Paddle Board with Accessories

If you’re glamping by the beach, take along an inflatable paddle board. First off, everything you need – from the pump to the fins to the paddle – comes in a multipurpose backpack for convenient portability. The paddle board is suitable for all skill levels, and you can use it to explore cruise, explore and even go fishing. The paddle board is big enough for tandem riders, as well. Reviewers say the paddle board is easy to inflate and the bag is large enough to fit everything back in again, without struggling for space.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh70.83 for 12 months with select banks. You can also redeem 10 per cent extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10OCT’ at checkout.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh81.

9. Best Travel Backpack: TRAWOC Travel Backpack

Ditch bulky suitcases for a handy travel backpack that can store all your essentials, from phone to shoes. TRAWOC’s durable, water-resistant backpack is spacious, with a storage capacity of 75 litres. It’s made with lightweight materials, has padded, adjustable shoulder straps, and is custom built for adventure trips. The backpack features lots of clever pockets and sleeves. There’s an integrated waterproof rain cover in a zipper pocket at the bottom of the bag, along with a separate compartment for shoes. There’s even a padded laptop sleeve in the main compartment, which can fit a 17.5-inch laptop.

10. Best Sandals: Crocs Unisex Bayaband Slides

A pair of lightweight, water-friendly shoes makes a lot of sense if you’re going to be boating or just spending time lounging at your glamping site. Crocs’ Bayaband Slides are suitable for both men and women – they’re light, easy to clean and dry quickly. Reviewers say they’re extremely comfortable to wear, since they use Croslite foam for cushioning support. Make the sandals your own by adding Jibbitz charms, and choose from eight different colours.

Bonus: Redeem 10 per cent extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10OCT’ at checkout.

11. Best Insect Repellent: Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Balm Stick (Pack of 3)

The downside of spending time in Nature, is sharing your space with bugs. Murphy’s Naturals uses plant-based repellents – oils from castor, lemongrass, rosemary, cedarwood and peppermint – to create a 100 per cent DEET-free mosquito repellent. In a stick form, the non-greasy repellent balm goes onto the skin easily, with key ingredients like olive oil and beeswax. It’s compact and conveniently slips into backpacks and pockets, so pick up this pack of three and distribute it among your family or friends.

Bonus: Redeem 10 per cent extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10OCT’ at checkout.

12. Best First Aid Kit: GOODONE2 260-Piece First Aid Kit

It’s always a good idea to have a first aid kit on hand when you’re out in Nature. From antiseptic towels to bandages and burn gels, GOODONE2’s 260-piece kit has all the basics for any kind of mishap. The bag itself is made of waterproof material, and is tough and durable. Reviewers say the items are well-organised and easy to access, with many buying multiple kits for their homes and cars.