As 2022 winds down, get your home ready for the holiday season, and visiting family and friends. It’s the perfect time to invest in household appliances that will make life easier and more comfortable this winter, from dishwashers to keep cutlery clean, so you don’t have to spend time at the sink, to coffee makers that serve up your favourite drinks on brisk winter mornings. We’ve curated a list of fantastic kitchen and home appliances from top brands on noon, so that you’ll have plenty of options going into the end of the year:

1. Best Capsule Coffee Machine: Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine, 6L, Grey

Pros

Compact and lightweight

One-touch sizing system

Good pump pressure

Allows use of third-party capsules

Cons

Few brewing customisations

Not ideal for multiple consumers

This delightful, compact coffee machine ensures you get your daily morning cup of joe, without taking up too much room on your kitchen counter. Offering the convenience of pod-based brewing, the Nespresso Essenza is simple, and effective. Its one-touch operation delivers up to 19 bars of pressure, for barista-style espresso and lungo coffee. It’s able to pour out a steaming cup within 25 seconds. But reviewers say the machine is best suited for single-serve coffee, since you’ll have to keep swapping out pods and refilling the relatively small 6-litre tank for multiple coffee drinkers.

2. Best Espresso Machine: Sencor Espresso Machine, 1.5L, Silver

Sencor Espresso Machine Image Credit: noon

Pros

Easily create a variety of milk-based coffee options

Decent pressure

Excellent price

Cons

Beginners will have to go through a learning curve

For more café-style options, from cappuccinos to lattes, consider Sencor Espresso Machine, which is currently over 60% off. This compact coffee maker uses 15-bar pressure and a boiler heating system to brew your favourite coffee. It has a pre-brew function, which helps eliminate carbon dioxide from ground coffee, and helps preserve its authentic flavour. There’s also a built-in swivel steam wand, which you can use to froth up milk for a whole range of coffee options. Use the included accessories – a measuring scoop, portafilter and two filter trays – to get started right away!

3. Best Humidifier: Black + Decker Air Humidifier, 5L, White/Mint Green

Black + Decker Air Humidifier Image Credit: noon

Pros

Stylish design

Allows addition of essential oils

Large, 5-litre capacity

Cons

Some reviewers say it is not easy to clean

Even if it’s going to be a dry winter this year, don’t let it affect your health or the interiors of your home. Manage the humidity yourself, with Black + Decker’s Air Humidifier, which uses its 5-litre tank to generate continuous mist for up to 25 hours. It has an in-built, four-tier filtration system that ensures no dust or foreign substances enter the humidifier. You can adjust the mist flow through a knob, and top up the water when the indicator alerts you that it’s running low. Reviewers love that it doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser – all you have to do is add essential oils to the in-built aroma tray, to create a relaxing, soothing environment.

4. Best Heater: Sonashi Halogen Heater

Sonashi Halogen Heater Image Credit: noon

Pros

Portable

Oscillates for complete coverage

Includes tip-over protection

Three heating options

Cons

Not suitable for outdoor use

For the coldest days this winter, keep Sonashi’s Halogen Heater at hand to maintain a comfortable, toasty temperature. The portable indoor heater has three temperature settings – 400W, 800W or 1200W – and has oscillating fans to distribute heat evenly around the room. It’s exceptionally safe – the heater comes with a mesh-like safety grill to protect against its hot surface. It insulated, shockproof body is quite sturdy, and it’s designed in a way that ensures it doesn’t tip over.

5. Best Portable Heater: Olsenmark Fan Heater

Olsenmark Fan Heater Image Credit: noon

Pros

Portable, compact

Three air settings

Easy to use

Cons

Not suitable for large rooms

A space heater that’s perfect for small rooms, this Olsenmark Fan Heater uses 2,000W power to generate a stream of warm air. It weighs just one kilogram, so you can easily move it from room to room. Thanks to its three air settings, you can switch the heater to ‘cool’ during summer and keep it at ‘warm’ or ‘hot’ during cold winter days. The compact appliance is perfect to bring out in winter, to regulate the temperature in your home.

6. Best Washing Machine: Samsung Front Load Washing Machine, 8kg

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine Image Credit: noon

Pros

Eco Bubble technology protects fabrics

Includes Hygiene Steam cycle

Includes Child Lock feature

Energy efficient

Drum Clean function keeps washer dirt-free

Cons

Child Lock feature does not lock Power button

Some reviewers say it is noisier than expected

Road trips, picnics, barbecues and visits to the mountains or beaches are all welcome aspects of UAE winter. But this also means you can expect laundry to pile up. Upgrade your washing machine to Samsung’s Front Load appliance, which efficiently handles larger, 8kg loads. Its Eco Bubble technology blends air, water and detergent to create bubbles, which keep your fabrics’ textures and colours protected, while removing dirt and stains. The washer has several smart features that you’ll love. Use its Hygiene Steam cycle to eliminate 99.9% bacteria and allergens, and schedule laundry time to run when you’re not around. The washer even features a Child Lock function, but some reviewers have found that their little ones were still able to power it on and off, since it’s the only button that doesn’t get locked. Still, this Samsung washer is worth your while, packed with smart technology and unique features.

7. Best Value Washing Machine: Midea Front Load Washer, 7kg

Midea Front Load Washer Image Credit: noon

Pros

Multiple temperature options

Includes two Quick Wash options

Large door for easy loading and unloading

Includes Child Lock feature

Cons

Some reviewers say the machine rocks mid-cycle

No self-cleaning feature

If you’re looking for the best of both worlds – value for money and smart features – Midea’s 7kg washing machine is worth considering. You can choose from five temperature options, and there’s even a Hygiene 90°C function for thorough removal of stubborn stains, detergent residues and germs. Choose from two Quick Wash cycles – either 15 or 45 minutes – if you’re in a hurry, and use the Child Lock function to activate a complete lockdown of the washer, to prevent curious children from injuring themselves. The washer, in white, has an elegant, slim design and doesn’t seem too bulky. Reviewers love its large, lunar display dial, which makes selection easy, while adding a little flair.

8. Best Dishwasher: Samsung Dishwasher, 14 Place Setting

Samsung Dishwasher Image Credit: noon

Pros

Flexible interior racks

Easy to use

Useful Half Load option

Has an Express Wash feature

Cons

Some reviewers found that their dishes didn’t dry completely after a rinse cycle

With winter break coming up, and family and friends visiting during the holiday season, make sure you’re not stuck in the kitchen, spending valuable time doing the dishes. Samsung’s Dishwasher, with 14 place settings gives you the flexibility you need. It has a host of helpful features, like a 60-minute Express Wash, when you need your plates as soon as possible, and a Half Load option, which means you don’t have to wait for the dishwasher to get full to start it. The interiors are modifiable – you can adjust the height of the upper rack by 5cm, to give you more space below, for tall pots or oversized pans. Reviewers have used the Hygiene option for a final, 70°C rinse to kill off bacteria and germs, with successful results.

9. Best Dishwasher for Small Spaces: Midea Countertop Dishwasher, 8 Place Setting

Midea Countertop Dishwasher Image Credit: noon

Pros

Portable

Suitable for small families

Includes Child Lock feature

Has a Rapid Wash feature

Quiet appliance

Cons

Tall glasses may not fit in the top rack

Although portable, reviewers say it’s too heavy for one person to move around

Enjoy all the benefits of a full-sized dishwasher in this compact, space-saving version by Midea. Suitable for households with two or three members, this is a great option if you don’t have much space to spare in the kitchen, or want a dishwasher in your dorm room. With eight place settings and seven pre-set programs, Midea Countertop Dishwasher has a number of key features you’ll appreciate. From the 30-minute Rapid Wash function, to the ability to delay its start, to a Child Lock feature that helps prevent accidents, to a 70°C Intensive Wash cycle for heavily soiled dishes, it’s a useful, efficient appliance to own.

