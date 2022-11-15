As 2022 winds down, get your home ready for the holiday season, and visiting family and friends. It’s the perfect time to invest in household appliances that will make life easier and more comfortable this winter, from dishwashers to keep cutlery clean, so you don’t have to spend time at the sink, to coffee makers that serve up your favourite drinks on brisk winter mornings. We’ve curated a list of fantastic kitchen and home appliances from top brands on noon, so that you’ll have plenty of options going into the end of the year:
1. Best Capsule Coffee Machine: Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine, 6L, Grey
Pros
- Compact and lightweight
- One-touch sizing system
- Good pump pressure
- Allows use of third-party capsules
Cons
- Few brewing customisations
- Not ideal for multiple consumers
This delightful, compact coffee machine ensures you get your daily morning cup of joe, without taking up too much room on your kitchen counter. Offering the convenience of pod-based brewing, the Nespresso Essenza is simple, and effective. Its one-touch operation delivers up to 19 bars of pressure, for barista-style espresso and lungo coffee. It’s able to pour out a steaming cup within 25 seconds. But reviewers say the machine is best suited for single-serve coffee, since you’ll have to keep swapping out pods and refilling the relatively small 6-litre tank for multiple coffee drinkers.
Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh44, with select banks.
Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.
2. Best Espresso Machine: Sencor Espresso Machine, 1.5L, Silver
Pros
- Easily create a variety of milk-based coffee options
- Decent pressure
- Excellent price
Cons
- Beginners will have to go through a learning curve
For more café-style options, from cappuccinos to lattes, consider Sencor Espresso Machine, which is currently over 60% off. This compact coffee maker uses 15-bar pressure and a boiler heating system to brew your favourite coffee. It has a pre-brew function, which helps eliminate carbon dioxide from ground coffee, and helps preserve its authentic flavour. There’s also a built-in swivel steam wand, which you can use to froth up milk for a whole range of coffee options. Use the included accessories – a measuring scoop, portafilter and two filter trays – to get started right away!
Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.
3. Best Humidifier: Black + Decker Air Humidifier, 5L, White/Mint Green
Pros
- Stylish design
- Allows addition of essential oils
- Large, 5-litre capacity
Cons
- Some reviewers say it is not easy to clean
Even if it’s going to be a dry winter this year, don’t let it affect your health or the interiors of your home. Manage the humidity yourself, with Black + Decker’s Air Humidifier, which uses its 5-litre tank to generate continuous mist for up to 25 hours. It has an in-built, four-tier filtration system that ensures no dust or foreign substances enter the humidifier. You can adjust the mist flow through a knob, and top up the water when the indicator alerts you that it’s running low. Reviewers love that it doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser – all you have to do is add essential oils to the in-built aroma tray, to create a relaxing, soothing environment.
Warranty: This product comes with 2-year brand warranty.
4. Best Heater: Sonashi Halogen Heater
Pros
- Portable
- Oscillates for complete coverage
- Includes tip-over protection
- Three heating options
Cons
- Not suitable for outdoor use
For the coldest days this winter, keep Sonashi’s Halogen Heater at hand to maintain a comfortable, toasty temperature. The portable indoor heater has three temperature settings – 400W, 800W or 1200W – and has oscillating fans to distribute heat evenly around the room. It’s exceptionally safe – the heater comes with a mesh-like safety grill to protect against its hot surface. It insulated, shockproof body is quite sturdy, and it’s designed in a way that ensures it doesn’t tip over.
Warranty: This product comes with 2-year warranty.
5. Best Portable Heater: Olsenmark Fan Heater
Pros
- Portable, compact
- Three air settings
- Easy to use
Cons
- Not suitable for large rooms
A space heater that’s perfect for small rooms, this Olsenmark Fan Heater uses 2,000W power to generate a stream of warm air. It weighs just one kilogram, so you can easily move it from room to room. Thanks to its three air settings, you can switch the heater to ‘cool’ during summer and keep it at ‘warm’ or ‘hot’ during cold winter days. The compact appliance is perfect to bring out in winter, to regulate the temperature in your home.
Warranty: This product comes with 2-year warranty.
6. Best Washing Machine: Samsung Front Load Washing Machine, 8kg
Pros
- Eco Bubble technology protects fabrics
- Includes Hygiene Steam cycle
- Includes Child Lock feature
- Energy efficient
- Drum Clean function keeps washer dirt-free
Cons
- Child Lock feature does not lock Power button
- Some reviewers say it is noisier than expected
Road trips, picnics, barbecues and visits to the mountains or beaches are all welcome aspects of UAE winter. But this also means you can expect laundry to pile up. Upgrade your washing machine to Samsung’s Front Load appliance, which efficiently handles larger, 8kg loads. Its Eco Bubble technology blends air, water and detergent to create bubbles, which keep your fabrics’ textures and colours protected, while removing dirt and stains. The washer has several smart features that you’ll love. Use its Hygiene Steam cycle to eliminate 99.9% bacteria and allergens, and schedule laundry time to run when you’re not around. The washer even features a Child Lock function, but some reviewers have found that their little ones were still able to power it on and off, since it’s the only button that doesn’t get locked. Still, this Samsung washer is worth your while, packed with smart technology and unique features.
Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh113, with select banks.
Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.
7. Best Value Washing Machine: Midea Front Load Washer, 7kg
Pros
- Multiple temperature options
- Includes two Quick Wash options
- Large door for easy loading and unloading
- Includes Child Lock feature
Cons
- Some reviewers say the machine rocks mid-cycle
- No self-cleaning feature
If you’re looking for the best of both worlds – value for money and smart features – Midea’s 7kg washing machine is worth considering. You can choose from five temperature options, and there’s even a Hygiene 90°C function for thorough removal of stubborn stains, detergent residues and germs. Choose from two Quick Wash cycles – either 15 or 45 minutes – if you’re in a hurry, and use the Child Lock function to activate a complete lockdown of the washer, to prevent curious children from injuring themselves. The washer, in white, has an elegant, slim design and doesn’t seem too bulky. Reviewers love its large, lunar display dial, which makes selection easy, while adding a little flair.
Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh67, with select banks.
Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.
8. Best Dishwasher: Samsung Dishwasher, 14 Place Setting
Pros
- Flexible interior racks
- Easy to use
- Useful Half Load option
- Has an Express Wash feature
Cons
- Some reviewers found that their dishes didn’t dry completely after a rinse cycle
With winter break coming up, and family and friends visiting during the holiday season, make sure you’re not stuck in the kitchen, spending valuable time doing the dishes. Samsung’s Dishwasher, with 14 place settings gives you the flexibility you need. It has a host of helpful features, like a 60-minute Express Wash, when you need your plates as soon as possible, and a Half Load option, which means you don’t have to wait for the dishwasher to get full to start it. The interiors are modifiable – you can adjust the height of the upper rack by 5cm, to give you more space below, for tall pots or oversized pans. Reviewers have used the Hygiene option for a final, 70°C rinse to kill off bacteria and germs, with successful results.
Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh113, with select banks.
Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.
9. Best Dishwasher for Small Spaces: Midea Countertop Dishwasher, 8 Place Setting
Pros
- Portable
- Suitable for small families
- Includes Child Lock feature
- Has a Rapid Wash feature
- Quiet appliance
Cons
- Tall glasses may not fit in the top rack
- Although portable, reviewers say it’s too heavy for one person to move around
Enjoy all the benefits of a full-sized dishwasher in this compact, space-saving version by Midea. Suitable for households with two or three members, this is a great option if you don’t have much space to spare in the kitchen, or want a dishwasher in your dorm room. With eight place settings and seven pre-set programs, Midea Countertop Dishwasher has a number of key features you’ll appreciate. From the 30-minute Rapid Wash function, to the ability to delay its start, to a Child Lock feature that helps prevent accidents, to a 70°C Intensive Wash cycle for heavily soiled dishes, it’s a useful, efficient appliance to own.
Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh75, with select banks.
Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.
