Gamers are heavy spenders, because it takes the right equipment and ambiance to ace a session. Help lower their expenses by gifting them the best and the latest that the gaming industry has to offer. With the summer holidays officially underway, more and more gaming enthusiasts will press play to beat the heat.

If the gamer in your life gravitates toward PC titles, maybe it's time to replace their mouse or keyboard to improve their speed. Console players might love an upgraded headset to chat clearly with friends or a popular game they've been eyeing for months.

Apart from gaming peripherals, you could accessorise their setup. A collectible figurine from their favourite franchise will go a long way to remind them of you. Our selection is based on research done from previous expert recommendations, along with reviews left by avid gamers, much like your recipient.

Editor's tip Thanks to Amazon's Gaming Week, gamers can bag up to 30 per cent off on the latest titles, accessories, PCs, consoles, monitors and so much more. Deals only last until June 29, so shop these items today.

Now's the time to take your pick, as Amazon's Gaming Week is currently on, which features deals on games, accessories, consoles and furniture. Shop with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Family Gift: PlayStation 5 Disc Console (UAE Version)

Pros

Arrives with an extra controller, a headset and two PS5 games

Beautiful 4K visuals with 120fps

Plays Blu-ray discs and digital downloads

DualSense controller has excellent haptics and built-in mics

Ray tracing for realistic light and shadow simulation

Cons

Only 825GB of space

Know someone who is attached to their PlayStation 4? No worries, the latest version of the popular console is backward compatible with over 4,000 PS4 titles. Perhaps, the best bundle for value out there is this PlayStation 5 Disc console that doesn't come on its own, but with two DualSense controllers, a Pulse 3D headset and two PS5 games - Spiderman Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West. It's the ultimate care package of sorts for a family of gamers, who enjoys a challenging match or two in the living room. What's great about the new edition? The SSD (solid state drive) is faster than ever, to promote quick loading times between different games, even at 4K, 120fps display. There's ray tracing in PS5, where game graphics become even more realistic using natural shadows and reflections. In the disc version, players can insert Blu-ray discs or download a digital library from the store. Buyers are stunned by the life-like visuals on the screen, especially in open-world games, where immersion is key. See other video game consoles.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh226.08 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Special Edition Controller: Xbox Wireless Controller, Stellar Shift Special Edition

Pros

Changes colour under different lighting and angles

Rubber grip for a steady hold

Customisable buttons

Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity

Compatible with Android, iOS, Windows PC, and Xbox consoles

Cons

Wireless USB dongle is not included

If they're an Xbox fan, replace their standard wireless controller with a colourful one to complement their gaming rig. From the many options available, we've picked the iridescent Stellar Shift edition that changes colours with light and motion. There are eye-catching swirl patterns behind the controller, where the gamer will find a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back case. They can customise button mapping inside the Xbox Accessories app, making the controller unique to their gaming style. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack for directly plugging in any headset. The controller works well with the latest Xbox X and S series, Xbox One, Android/iOS phones and tablets, as well as Windows 10 PCs. Reviewers call the colour-shifting controller a special find that's beautiful and functional. Some say it's more comfortable than the standard one, thanks to the rubber grip.

3. Best Multi-Platform Headset: Logitech G G735 Wireless Gaming Headset, White Mist

Pros

All-white with muted RGB lighting

Lightweight at 273 grams

Dual audio mixing

Detachable boom mic and mute button

Works with all devices with Bluetooth, wired and wireless connection

Cons

No active noise cancellation

A good gaming headset can flip the entire outcome of a session on its head. With crisp audio quality, you get to track enemy footsteps faster than anyone else. Our pick is the TikTok-viral pair from Logitech G's Aurora Collection. The all-white G735 has rotatable cups lined with cloud-soft cushioning, which hold large 40mm audio drivers. It's made with inclusivity in mind, meaning anyone with a smaller head size, glasses and earrings can use this pair without concern. Its dual audio mixing delivers sounds from two sources, which can then be dialed up or down during voice chats. The gamer has three connectivity options - wireless, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm audio jack - and with a full charge, the headset lasts up to 56 hours. What users love the most, however, is its signature dual-zone RGB lighting that glows in soft, dreamy tones. Plus, the boom mic is completely detachable. Reviewers say they're able to hear steps in FPS (first-person shooter) games clearly. Others use it with their gaming PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh73.16 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year warranty for Dh52 and two years for Dh85.

4. Best Gift for Mobile Gamers: Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android

Pros

Converts mobile to handheld game console

Comes with thumbsticks, buttons and triggers

Records and shares gameplay

Works with latest Android phones

Cons

Buttons can be loud

Phone has to be clicked in without a cover case

While you could always gift them a smartphone dedicated to gaming, budget-friendly controllers can work just as well. They transform their everyday handset into a handheld console instantly, without having to carry another device. Backbone's Android mobile controller brings the same satisfaction of pushing tactile buttons on consoles, to people on the go. It has clickable thumbsticks, triggers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging the phone as you play. The only two criteria for this to work are that the phone must have a USB-C input and run on Android 8.0 or up. According to the manufacturer, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Realme 7 Pro and the Google Pixel series are some of the compatible models. Your gaming enthusiast will also enjoy bonus features by Backbone One, such as recording and sharing gameplay. Reviewers say it works like a regular controller and successfully play mobile games, including Stardew Valley, Minecraft and Call of Duty Mobile. Check out the iOS version of the controller.

5. Best Virtual Reality Gift: Meta Quest 2, 256GB

Pros

Easy to set up

Accurate motion tracking

3D cinematic sound

Can be used to watch movies and TV shows, besides gaming

Cons

Battery could be better

Do they prefer to dive into the fascinating world of virtual reality, instead? Gift them the full experience, through the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. All they'll need are access to the internet and the Oculus app to kick off virtual adventures - no console or PC needed. Its 256GB worth of storage means the gamer has space for at-home entertainment, from movies to concerts. This next-gen gaming device is perfect for open-world competitions, where you can meet up with friends virtually and take down enemies together. According to users, the screen resolution is excellent, and the headset is comfortable to wear. The Oculus library offers a preview of a few games, but the purchase is up to the gamer, they add. It adds a whole lot of fun for the entire family, too. Browse other VR headsets.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh133.25 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Game Gift: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch

Add to their library of games with copies of the latest titles they haven't played yet. From the hit epic series Legend of Zelda, gift them the long-awaited 2023 sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, available on Nintendo Switch. Set in the land of Hyrule and the floating islands above, gamers have to protect the kingdom by tapping into the hero's new powerful abilities. More than 5,000 five-star reviews rave about this adventure game, some even crowning it as the title of the year. There are enough stones to turn in this game that might take the gamer months to crack.

7. Best Gift for Collectors: Dark Horse Deluxe The Last Of Us Part II: Ellie With Bow, 8 Inches

Surprise them with a collectible from their favourite game, and see it join the highest ranks on the shelf. For the fans of post-apocalyptic title The Last Of Us, we've picked the game's protagonist Ellie wielding her trusty bow. This eight-inch PVC statue features incredible detail, from the grimy clothes to her blood-smeared backpack. Happy reviewers assure buyers that the paint job is identical to the description images, and display it sealed in their game room.