Pros

Decent 50-litre capacity

Eco-friendly, with a three Energy Star rating

Has both freezer and fridge capabilities

Door can be locked

Cons

Cube shape creates a bigger footprint than a taller mini fridge

Perfect to place under your desk, or as a dorm room fridge, this small, robust Hoover appliance gives you all the basics you’re looking for. One shelf separates the freezer compartment from the fridge. Its 50-litre capacity provides adequate storage, with bonus space within the fridge door, as well. The door can be locked, if you’re not inclined to share your food or drinks with others. And with an Energy Star rating of three, the device is efficient and minimises your electricity bill.

Bonus: Book an in-home installation by a professional for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

2. Best for Cosmetics: Coolbaby Mini Fridge for Skin Care, 8 Litres

Pros

Quiet device

Features a mirrored door

Has dimmable LED lighting

Lightweight, portable

Decent, 8-litre capacity

Cons

Some reviewers spotted water leaks after a few months of use

Make Coolbaby’s mini fridge your personal beauty refrigerator. With intelligent monitoring and a constant temperature system, it protects all your skincare products. You can prop it up right on your dressing table, because besides being functional, it’s elegant and chic. The front door is mirrored, and bordered with dimmable LED lighting, so you can even use it to apply your makeup. The device is quiet – as low as 40 decibels – and can even be plugged into your car if you’re on the move and need to apply your makeup at your destination.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

3. Best Portable: Russell Hobbs Mini Fridge, 4 Litres

Pros

Compact and lightweight

Neat design

Acts as both a cooling and heating appliance

Cons

Small, 4-litre storage capacity may not meet user requirements

This compact mini fridge by Russell Hobbs sports a white retro finish, so it’s both cute and functional. When you’re travelling and need your medication close at hand, store it in its 4-litre space – equivalent to about six cans of soft drinks. The mini fridge features an advanced thermoelectric system, so it can cool up to 20°C below the ambient temperature, or heat up to 65°C above. Functioning at about 37 decibels, this appliance is whisper quiet. It comes with a handy 12V DC car adapter, so take it with you on family trips in the upcoming months!

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

4. Best Large Capacity: Hisense Single Door Refrigerator, 122 Litres

Pros

Adjust between eight temperature levels

Three Energy Star rating

Door can be opened from the left or right

Manufacturer warranty included

Cons

Expensive

Tall and spacious, Hisense’s single door mini fridge has a solid 122-litre capacity, making it the perfect second fridge for any home. It has a separate chiller within, for foods that can be stored a few degrees above freezing temperatures. An adjustable thermostat allows you to customise how cold you’d like the fridge’s interiors to be, and the appliance’s doors can be opened from the right or the left, based on your convenience. With plenty of door shelf space, as well as interior space, it’s a great option if you’re looking for more storage space for all your food and beverages.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year full warranty and 5-year compressor warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best for Cars: Geepas Mini Fridge, 4 Litres

Pros

Quiet appliance, at 38 decibels

Both heats and cools

Lightweight and portable

Adjustable and removable shelf

Cons

May be too small for some users

This mini fridge, with its 4-litre capacity, can be used both at home or in the car, because of its light, portable characteristics. Depending on whether you want your food to be warm or cold, you can set it to cool (at 15°C below the ambient temperature) or heat (up to 60°C above the ambient temperature). This fridge is ideal for medicines, or cosmetics, but can also be used for up to six beverage cans – and if you want to add a few more items, just adjust the removeable shelf. The appliance is quiet and does its job well, according to most reviewers.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.