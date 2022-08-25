1. Best Overall: Meta Quest 2 B08HJWPKGW

Pros

Easy to set up

Excellent gaming library

3D cinematic sound

Accurate motion tracking

Cons

Short battery life

Also known as the Oculus Quest 2, this VR headset is universally acknowledged as one of the best entry points into virtual reality. The newer rendition features a slicker design, with better display resolution and faster performance than its predecessor. Completely wireless, the Meta Quest 2 is perfect for practicing your flying skills in a flight simulator, or offering a fun alternative to your daily workout, thanks to a number of fitness games in its game library. Its backward compatibility feature allows you to enjoy old games, too. The headset is neat, well-made, and sturdy, so you know you’re in good hands.

2. Best for Consoles: PlayStation VR Starter Pack

Pros

Good game library

Immersive VR experience

Works with non-VR apps and games

Motion control support

Cons

Some issues with motion tracking in bright rooms

Although old – the PlayStation VR was released in 2016 – this starter pack is still worth considering, especially if you intend to use it for gaming on a PlayStation. The starter pack has everything you need to get started – a PlayStation headset, camera, and access to hundreds of games thanks to its expansive library. Many games don’t even need motion control – just use your DualShock 4 or DualSense controller and enjoy your favourite games like never before. Impressive visuals, 3D audio and intuitive controls will see you through your virtual experience.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh87.25 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Tethered Headset: HP Reverb G2

Pros

Excellent resolution

Immersive spatial audio

Comfortable headset

Ergonomically designed controllers

Cons

Camera-based tracking is not reliable

No noise isolation

Expensive

The redesigned HP Reverb G2 VR headset has a lot going for it – it’s one of the most comfortable headsets out there, and offers sharp picture quality thanks to its high resolution. The headset shows 2,160 by 2,160 pixels per eye at 90Hz – seriously impressive specs in the VR world. With loud and clear audio quality, the headset provides a good impression of space, since it floats above the ear. But it’s worth noting that the headset lacks noise isolation, so anything you hear can also be heard by people around you. And while its camera-based motion tracking is effective, some reviewers say it's not consistent.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh180.15 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Budget: Pansonite VR Headset

Pros

High-resolution imaging

Compatible with all smartphones

Suitable for people wearing glasses

Customisable pupil and focus distance

Cons

Reviewers say it doesn’t offer a secure fit

Inserting your smartphone into a VR headset is an affordable way to enjoy mobile gaming or even streaming movies in high-definition 3D. Pansonite’s VR headset offers a whole slew of features, from 360-degree views to the ability to answer incoming calls. It fits all smartphones and allows you to adjust the position of the spherical resin lens, so that there are no blurry moments in your VR experience. This headset comes with a handy remote control that becomes your control panel as you navigate through your game or adjust the volume.

5. Best for Children: DESTEK VR Dream Headset

Pros

Adjustable lenses

Lightweight, comfortable fit

Anti-blue light reduces eye strain

Easy to set up

Cons

Compatible with only certain large smartphones

A great gift idea for a child, the DESTEK VR Dream Headset makes games and whole worlds come to life. It’s easy to set up and use, and its anti-blue light coating on its high-definition lenses ensures your children’s eyes are protected while they play. Your child can use the headset to explore space or meet marine life, right in your living room. It’s the perfect way to spark kids’ curiosity and imagination. The headset comes with a Bluetooth remote controller.