Do you want the performance and convenience of a desktop computer, but the portability of a laptop? There's an easy way to expand the functionality of your laptop and turn it into a mobile powerhouse. With a docking station, you can attach your system to multiple monitors, gain the advantage of extra USB ports, and not have to bother with multiple adapters. This is especially useful if you use slim, light laptops like the MacBook, which have limited ports, or if you use your laptop at a desk and have the surface space. Dive into our pick of the best docking stations that will help you gain productivity and take your laptop's capabilities to the next level!

1. Best Overall: Plugable USB-C Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support B01FKTZLBS

Pros

Supports 4K output

Can be used for up to three monitors

Simultaneously charges laptops with USB-C connector systems

Cons

Only has a vertical design

Fewer ports overall than others in the market

Expensive

A stellar device for MacBook Pros (even the latest ones that feature M1 chips) or Windows laptops and tablets, this dock charges your device, connects up to three monitors, adds a gigabit ethernet connection, adds headphone and microphone jacks, and multiple USB ports. Reviewers say the docking station is reliable and lives up to expectations, and many appreciate the helpfulness of the brand’s customer support line during troubleshooting.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides a 2-year limited parts and labour warranty, along with email support.

2. Best Budget: Lention USB-C Docking Station

Pros

Power delivery of an impressive 100W

HDMI port delivers 4K output

Can be placed horizontally or vertically

Sleek, slim design in two colour options

Affordable

Cons

Reviewers say there are connectivity issues with the new MacBooks (M1 chips)

At its extremely affordable price, the Lention USB-C Docking Station seems almost too good to be true. Featured in two colours – space grey and rose gold – the sleek station has nine-in-one functionalities, from a laptop charging port to a 4K HDMI port, to USB 2.0, USB 3.0, ethernet and audio/microphone jacks. In short, it completely expands the capabilities of your laptop at a great price. A note of caution, however, for new MacBook users, as reviewers say the docking station is not as compatible with devices featuring M1 chips as it makes itself out to be.

3. Best for Surface users: Microsoft Surface Dock 2

Pros

Ideal for Microsoft Surface products

Neat, stylish design

Cons

Only compatible with Surface devices

Pricey

If you own a Surface laptop or two-in-one device, this docking station is made for you. The docking station turns your Surface device into a fully-fledged desktop PC. In addition to its raft of USB 3.0 ports, the Microsoft Dock 2 has a gigabit ethernet port, a headphone port, and two USB Type A ports. However, it’s not cheap, especially if you need a station that has the ability to power other laptop brands.

4. Best for Apple Users: Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini HD

Pros

Fast transfer speeds at 40GB/s

Allows users to connect dual 4K UHD displays

Compatible with macOS and Windows USB-C devices

Compact

Cons

Does not support dual displays for new MacBooks (with M1 processors)

Small but powerful, Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini HD provides a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, a gigabit ethernet port, and two HDMI ports supporting great 4K resolution. You can use this will all Mac operating systems, even the latest MacBooks, but it’s worth noting that M1-based MacBooks only support a single external monitor, not dual displays, through the device’s Thunderbolt 3 port. Perhaps its best feature is how small and light it is – you can easily take this docking station with you anywhere, as it easily slips into your laptop bag.

5. Best Universal Docking Station: WAVLINK USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station

Pros

Supports 1080p or Full HD display resolution

Includes two high-speed USB 3.0 ports for fast charging

Compact design

Good price

Cons

Does not accommodate USB-C devices

Does not charge laptop – your charger is still required

This docking station is great for a home office, where devices like a printer, a mouse, a scanner or a digital camera all need a place to dock. With four USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a gigabit ethernet port, 1080p HDMI and DVI ports and an earphone/mic jack, this multi-functional device will see you through conference calls, online classes or remote work. You may be foregoing 4K resolution and USB-C connectivity, but for a decent price, this station works with almost all other devices, and even has fast charging for supported smart devices. So, it’s a matter of checking out what kind of gadgets you have, and whether this compact dock will suit your needs.