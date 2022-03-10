Mums and dads, are you looking to stock up on essentials for your baby? Amazon has a range of Pampers products, from pant diapers to baby wipes, on sale with price slashes of up to 30 per cent. But there’s more – if your child suffers from frequent diaper rashes, their skin will be safe with some products in here that are dermatologically tested. We scoured for the best baby care bundles by Pampers, so that they can go directly into your cart.

Sign up for Prime membership to get your packages delivered the very next day. And don’t forget to Subscribe and Save to auto-schedule your next haul!

1. Pampers Baby-Dry Diapers, Size 4, 9-14kg, 240 Baby Diapers

Pampers’ baby-dry diapers can be your go-to choice for everyday use. In this giant box, you get 240 diapers that prevent leakage for 13 hours. Thanks to protective cuffs around both legs, there is no mess with no leaks. It’s called baby-dry for a reason – these diapers have three absorbing channels to distribute wetness evenly from front to back. Before making your purchase, make sure the size is the right one for your little one.

2. Pampers Pure Protection Diapers, Size 3, 6-10kg, 62 Diaper Count, Pack of 2 Pieces

From Pampers’ eco-friendly range come Pure Protection diapers, which are dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic. You’re getting 62 pampers in the pack of two, all made without perfume, lotion, natural rubber latex, chlorine bleaching and 26 of EU-listed allergens. While it’s gentle on the skin, it’s safe for the planet too – all diapers are made from premium cotton, fluff pulp and other soft plant-based fibres. There is a wetness indicator that runs on the back, so you’ll know when your baby might need a change.

3. Pampers Baby-Dry Night Diapers for Extra Sleep Protection, Size 4, 10-15kg, 112 Diaper Count

Extra sleep protection for your little one means uninterrupted rest. Give your child the best night’s rest with these night diapers that can absorb up to six cups. The box of 112 pampers prevents leakage for over 12 hours, which means they’re A-OK for long-term wear by keeping your baby’s bottom dry. You could also throw a couple in for long car rides and weekend outings.

4. Pampers Aqua Pure Baby Wipes Made with 99% Pure Water, 48 Wipe Count

The best baby wipes are free of alcohol, fragrance, chemicals and restores skin’s natural pH levels. You get all of this with Pampers’ aqua pure baby wipes. Our pick is a single pack with 48 wipes in total. They’re gentler than the usual wipes, made with 99 per cent of pure water and one per cent of dermatologically-tested gentle cleansers. Wipes can be used to clean your baby’s bottom after a nappy change or face and hands when out. Each pack has a resealable lid, too, so the wipes stay moisturised inside your bag.

5. Pampers Baby-Dry Pants diapers, Size 3, 6-11 kg

These ‘pants’-like alternatives to diapers are incredibly comfortable for your little one. All you have to do is pull them up like shorts and the 360-degree stretchy material will hug your baby’s bottom snugly. The pants let babies crawl, walk, jump and move around freely since normal diapers tend to bunch around the legs. And clean up with these is a breeze, all you have to do is roll the used pants and secure the diaper with a tape that comes with it. Like the other diaper, the pants prevent leakage for over 12 hours. There are 105 in this mega box pack.

6. Pampers Splashers Swim Diapers, Size M, 18 Count

Swimwear diapers exist and no, they don’t puff up in water! Your child gets to dip their toes at the pool or beachside in Pampers’ Splashers without uncomfortable, soggy diapers. These diapers are designed to prevent leakages in water, too. When it’s time to go home, tear the sides to dispose them during change. This pack gives you 18 disposable swim pants in one.