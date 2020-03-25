Watch! Driving through the empty streets of New York

A good part of the world is under lockdown, and with the coronavirus spreading rapidly, New York city has become the epicentre for the pandemic in the United States. A city of over 9 million inhabitants, it’s also obviously been the busiest metro in the country. However, with the contagion wreaking havoc, ‘The City That Never Sleeps’ has become a veritable ghost town.

This video, filmed and uploaded by the ShiftingLanes channel on YouTube shows how empty the streets of New York have become. The presenter, behind the wheel of a Hyundai Veloster N, drives through downtown where social distancing protocols have rendered sidewalks usually busy and popular avenues eerily empty.

Starting from Times Square, one of the city’s most congested areas, he drives past One World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial, Columbus Circle, Central Park, and the Lincoln Tunnel. It’s incredible how one of the most teeming metropolises of the world wears an abandoned look now.