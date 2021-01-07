Jaguar Land Rover owner and Indian automobile major Tata Motors is bringing the iconic Safari brand back by renaming its upcoming flagship SUV. The SUV, set to launch officially this month, has until now been dubbed the Gravitas.
The original Safari, launched back in 1998, was a game changer for Indian motorists, giving them a taste of an off-road capable family vehicle that also offered premium creature comforts. Although the name is carried over, the new SUV is a completely new seven-seater based on the 5-seater Harrier’s Land Rover-derived platform.
“The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades,” said Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors. “We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.”
While customer expectations from a ‘Safari’ branded SUV will be high, Tata is confident that the 'OMEGARC' architecture derived from the Land Rover 'D8' platform will help the car live up to these expectations.
“This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future,” the company said.
The new SUV will arrive in showrooms this month, with booking for the new Safari set to begin soon.