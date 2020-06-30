1 of 7
David Beckham has had his share of bad press behind the wheel with a few crashes, being caught using his phone while driving, and even being spotted without wearing a seatbelt. But there’s no denying that he is a car lover, with nearly $3 million worth of metal in his garage. Now, an Aston Martin AMV8 Volante owned by the footballer until 2018 is on sale.
Up for grabs at the Auto Trader website, the V8 Volante has been listed with a price tag of £445,000 (Dh2 million) via Aston Martin Works Limited.
The Chassis # R15681 car, previously registered under Beckham’s personal plate ‘DB1001’, was often spotted by paparazzi in the UK during his 15 years of ownership.
This beautiful vintage car comes in deep red, with cream leather interiors, deep pile carpets and burr walnut, as well as the sought-after X Pack engine.
With a five-speed manual gearbox and 432 horsepower, the V8 can do 0-60mph (0-97kph) in 5.2 seconds, and a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
The Aston Martin AMV8 Volante is in pristine condition and was even showcased at the London Classic Car Show in February before the COVID-19 lockdown. One of just 78 similar cars, the car is ready for immediate sale and comes with a 12 months Classic Car Warranty.
“We know David Beckham is a bit of a petrolhead, owning cars ranging from Bentleys and Rolls-Royces to, of course, Aston Martins. This AMV8 Volante is a gorgeous classic so I’m not surprised he held on to it for so long. It’s cool to know someone in the public can now buy this car – well as long as you’ve got half a million [Pound sterling] spare of course – just by heading onto Auto Trader,” says Auto Trader’s Rory Reid.
