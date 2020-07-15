Chaos! 3,000 horsepower Greek hypercar in the works

Spyros Panopoulos is a Greek software programmer who is also a race car driver with a couple of speed records under his belt. So when he says he is building a hypercar, you wouldn’t want to dismiss it as wishful thinking. It’s hard not to though, as the claims are indeed outrageous, with a 4.0-litre V10 claimed to put out 2,000 horsepower in ‘base’ trim, and the higher performance version churning out a mindboggling 3,000 horses! Acceleration figures staggering too, with 0-100kph dispatched in a claimed 1.8 seconds, 100-200kph in a mere 2.6 seconds and a crazy top speed of 500kph!

Spyros says he will use 3D printing extensively in manufacturing the car, including for parts such as exhaust, muffler, brake callipers, wheels, turbocharger compressor wheels, pistons, conrods, and crankshaft. All these will be made with different exotic materials such as titanium, magnesium and carbon fibre. The body will be wrapped around a carbon fibre monocoque.

The design elements previewed in the video above show striking looking taillights that are 3D printed, and a hunkered down, muscular stance befitting a superfast hypercar.

Whether these claims will be realized will have to be seen. Which will be sometime in 2021 when a reveal is promised.