Famous figures who died in 2022 include Queen Elizabeth II, former world leaders Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, Shinzo Abe of Japan and Jiang Zemin of China, plus Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state. The arts world lost film director Jean-Luc Godard, actors Sidney Poitier, Angela Lansbury and Nichelle Nicholls, singers Olivia Newton-John and Jerry Lee Lewis, while sports fans mourned the loss of Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne.
These are the famous people who died in 2022
