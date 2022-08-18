The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme has been welcoming wealthy families and expats for over three decades. Launched in 1984, individuals and their families can obtain second citizenship of the nation in return for an investment into the country.
A vital tool for safety, security, and wealth planning for all
Many wealthy families based in the region are looking for a legitimate investment that is sure to future-proof their lives, offering them an extra layer of security, and even a second home in the Caribbean.
The UAE is famous for being a hub for expats, attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, and their families with its economic opportunities. While working in the area, many are looking at alternative citizenship solutions as often their country of origin is no longer a suitable option.
Alternative citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis offers a wide range of benefits that include full citizenship for life, the right to live and work in the nation, and the ability to pass citizenship on to future generations. New citizens can enjoy increased global mobility, economic opportunities and an enhanced quality of life. The local currency is pegged at a fixed rate to US dollar, making it attractive for investors prone to weak currencies from their original country.
Sustainable growth fund
The programme’s Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) options offer investors the most straightforward and quickest route to citizenship. The minimum contribution for a single applicant is $150,000 and $195,000 for a family of four. As one of the most family-friendly programmes, the twin-island understands the importance of keeping loved ones together, and applicants can add a wide range of dependents to their application, including siblings and grandparents.
The process to obtain citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis takes approximately 90 days from submission to approval in principle.