Dubai: A video clip showing a group of men attacking employees of a famous restaurant in Riyadh has gone viral on social media.
Six men are seen attacking and beating up McDonald’s employees at the Riyadh-Mecca highway branch.
According to media reports, the attackers were in a hurry to pick up their order but the employee told them to wait their turn just like everyone else.
One of attackers is seen assaulting a cashier. He threw him to the ground and punched him repeatedly, while another grabbed a second employee and started punching him in the face, amid attempts by one of the restaurant’s customers to break up the clash.
One of the employees, who passed out, is being treated in hospital for minor injuries. The rest of staff is believed to be okay. After the video went viral, Saudi Attorney General Saud bin Abdullah ordered the arrest of the criminals to take legal actions against them.
On its twitter page, McDonald’s said: “Our restaurant and employees were attacked, and we would like to express our deep regret over what happened and assure that all our employees, thankfully, are fine. However, some of them sustained minor injuries and were treated immediately after the incident.”