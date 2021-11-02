Cairo: An Asian expatriate died after a water tank fell on him in Kuwait, police said.
The victim, a labourer, had got stuck into a pit as a result of the tank falling in the area of Kabad in the Kuwaiti governorate of Al Jahra.
Upon being alerted about the incident, fire-fighting and rescue teams headed to the site where the victim was hauled up and took him to hospital. He was found conscious but later pronounced dead, the public relations department of the Kuwait Fire Force said.
Neither the nationality nor age of the victim was given.
It is not clear yet what caused the tank to fall.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.