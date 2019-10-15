The aim of this project was to resurrect the centuries-old tradition of hand craftsmanship

Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1 Image Credit: Supplied

Now that I have your attention, it’s time to introduce you to the latest from boutique haute horology brand Greubel Forsey. For a good number of years now, the two founders — Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey — have championed the cause of artisanal watchmaking in an industry that is increasingly turning to machines to do the work that was once done by expert craftsmen.

To help preserve these age-old skills the duo even teamed up with the likes of master watchmaker Philippe Dufour to launch the Naissance d’une Montre project a few years ago.

Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, Image Credit: Supplied Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, Image Credit: Supplied Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, Image Credit: Supplied Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, Image Credit: Supplied Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, Image Credit: Supplied Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, Image Credit: Supplied Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

The lofty aim of this project was to resurrect the centuries-old tradition of hand craftsmanship. One of the handmade timepieces produced as part of the Naissance d’une Montre’s first project fetched $1.46 million at a Christie’s Auction in Hong Kong in 2016.

Now Greubel Forsey have brought the same watchmaking philosophy to their product line with the introduction of Hand Made 1, a timepiece that takes traditional watchmaking to a whole new level. According to Greubel Forsey, 95 percent of this timepiece – including the hairspring – is made using only hand-operated tools. Each timepiece requires an extraordinary 6,000 hours work.

The company had to build a team of their most skilled craftsmen as well as external talents to work together on this project. From the movement to the case, to the leather strap, the dial and the hands, everything is handmade. The only exceptions being the sapphire crystals, the case gaskets, the spring bars, the jewels, and the mainspring.