Dubai: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been fined $57,200 for just touching title rival Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes car after qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman touched the rear wing of the British driver’s car after finishing second in Friday’s session and got the hefty fine for breaching Parc Ferme rules but has not been given a grid penalty of any kind for the offence.
Pole position
Hamilton’s car had broken technical regulations which led him being forced to start yesterday’s sprint race from the pits but Verstappen failed to take advantage as he was beaten by Valtteri Bottas who takes pole for today’s race.
Verstappen has a 21 point lead over Hamilton in the title standings with four races left.