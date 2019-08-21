Robert De Niro Image Credit: AP

New York: Hollywood icon Robert De Niros company has filed a $6 million lawsuit against a former employee, who spent "astronomical amounts of time" watching Netflix during work hours.

Canal Productions, De Niro's loan-out company, also accuses Chase Robinson of racking up exorbitant hotel and restaurant charges and using millions of De Niro's frequent flyer miles for her personal trips, reports "variety.com".

According to the suit, filed on Saturday in state court in New York, Robinson was hired as an assistant to De Niro in 2008. She was later promoted to "vice president of production and finance" at the loan-out company, and her 2019 salary was $300,000. She left the company in April, amid growing concerns about alleged "corporate sabotage", the suit states.

The company alleges that during a four-day period in January, she watched 55 episodes of "Friends". On one of those days, she ordered lunch from Caviar San Francisco and had dinner at Paola's Restaurant, charging both meals on the company card.

Over another four-day period in March, she allegedly watched 20 episodes of "Arrested Development" and 10 episodes of "Schitt's Creek".

"Watching shows on Netflix was not in any way part of or related to the duties and responsibilities of Robinson's employment and, on information and belief, was done for her personal entertainment, amusement and pleasure at times when she was being paid to work," the suit alleges.

The suit alleges that Robinson made $12,696.65 in unauthorised charges at Paola's over a two-year period, in addition to $8,923.20 at Dean and Deluca and Whole Foods, and $32,000 for Ubers and taxis.